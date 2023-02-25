Upcoming bonus shares: 2 stocks to turn ex-bonus next week

360 One Wam Ltd and Pulz Electronics are the two stocks that are going to turn ex-bonus in the upcoming week. Bonus shares as the name suggests, are the additional shares that a corporation grants to current shareholders in proportion to the number of shares they currently own. This corporate benefit, which is paid out of company profits or reserves, is advantageous for long-term shareholders who desire to maximize their investment return. Since India uses the T+1 rolling system for the delivery of shares, the ex-date is one day before the record date. As a result, a stock must be purchased prior to both the ex-date and the record date in order to be eligible for corporate actions like bonus shares. The record date is a cut-off date that the organization determines, and on this date, you are eligible to receive bonus shares.

