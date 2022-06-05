Upcoming Bonus Shares: 7 stocks to watch ahead in June for bonus issue

3. AU Small Finance Bank

To celebrate 5-years of banking operations and with an aim to reward our retail shareholders, the Board of Directors has recommended the issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1. The record date has been set for June 10th, and the stock will trade ex-bonus on June 9th. The stock closed at ₹1,266 a share on Friday, down 2.76 per cent from its previous closing of ₹1301.90. The stock is trading higher than its 200-day moving averages but lower than 5 days, 20 day, 50 day, and 100-day moving averages based on the last traded price.