Upcoming Bonus Shares: 7 stocks to watch ahead in June for bonus issue

Shareholders of Varun Beverages, NINtec SYSTEMS, AU Small Finance Bank, Cosmo Films, SKP Securities, IOC and Ratnamani Metal should be notified that the Board of Directors has announced a bonus issue, and the record and ex-bonus dates are underlined here. Shareholders should be mindful that when a bonus is implemented, it raises the number of outstanding shares and lowers the share price in accordance with the number of bonus shares declared by the firm, lowering key ratios such as EPS, and book value per share, and so on.
1. Varun Beverages
The company's Board of Directors has announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:2. The record date has been set for Tuesday, June 7, 2022, and the stock will become ex-bonus on 6th June 2022. The stock closed Friday's trading session at a market price of ₹1,101.00, down 3.34 percent from its previous close of ₹1139. The stock reached a 52-week high of ₹1,166.90 on the NSE on June 2, 2022, and a 52-week low of ₹670 on June 2, 2021. Varun Beverages is trading above its five-day, twenty-day, fifty-day, one-hundred-day, and two-hundred-day moving averages.
The Board of Directors of NINtec SYSTEMS has announced a bonus issue in a ratio of 1:2 and the record date for the same has been fixed for 7th June 2022. The stock shall trade ex-bonus on 6th June 2022.
3. AU Small Finance Bank
To celebrate 5-years of banking operations and with an aim to reward our retail shareholders, the Board of Directors has recommended the issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1. The record date has been set for June 10th, and the stock will trade ex-bonus on June 9th. The stock closed at ₹1,266 a share on Friday, down 2.76 per cent from its previous closing of ₹1301.90. The stock is trading higher than its 200-day moving averages but lower than 5 days, 20 day, 50 day, and 100-day moving averages based on the last traded price.
4. Cosmo Films
The Board of Directors has set Saturday, June 18, 2022 as the record date for the 1:2 bonus share issue, and the stock will trade ex-bonus on June 17th, 2022. The stock was last traded at ₹1,820.00, down from its previous closing of ₹1845.15 by 1.36 percent. Cosmo Films is trading higher above the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, and 200 day moving averages based on the last closed price.
5. SKP Securities
The company has set Friday, June 17, 2022 as the record date for the 1:1 bonus share issue, and the stock will trade ex-bonus on June 16, 2022. SKP Securities' shares are currently trading in the upper circuit, up 4.98 per cent at ₹108.55 per share.
6. Indian Oil Corporation (IOC)
The company has said in BSE exchange filing that “the Board has recommended issue of Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:2 i.e. One new bonus equity share of Rs. 10/- each for every Two existing equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up subject to the approval of shareholders through postal ballot. The Board has fixed 1 July 2022 as record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders to receive bonus shares."
The stock will go ex-bonus on June 30, 2022, and on Friday's closing session, it closed at ₹118.25, up 0.51 per cent from its previous close of ₹117.65.
7. Ratnamani Metals and Tubes
The company has said in BSE exchange filing that “The Board considered and recommended a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:2 i.e. One new bonus Equity Share of Rs.2/- each for every Two existing fully paid up Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each, subject to approval by the members and any other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals through postal ballot. Further, the bonus shares will be credited to those members who are holding the equity shares as on a record date Friday, July 1, 2022."
The stock will trade ex-bonus on June 30, 2022, and it closed at ₹2,488.00 on Friday, down 4.44 per cent from its previous close of ₹2603.60.