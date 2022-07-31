Upcoming corporate actions: 1 bonus issue and 1 stock split to watch in August

In the month of August, REC Limited and High Energy Batteries (India) are the two stocks that can be watched for corporate actions. The Board of REC Ltd has fixed Thursday, August 18, 2022 as the record date for the purpose of bonus issue and hence the stock shall trade ex-bonus on 17th August. Whereas, the record date for the purpose of the stock split has been set by the Board of High Energy Batteries as August 10th. As a result, in order to be eligible for the aforementioned corporate actions declared by the firms, the investor must hold shares by the aforementioned record dates.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}