Upcoming corporate actions: 2 multibagger stocks likely to be in focus on Monday

Star Housing Finance Limited

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “We would like to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India [Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015, as amended from time to time, a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 17th October,2022, through video conferencing inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September,2022. Please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company will also consider a proposal for the below mentioned items at the said meeting: 1. lssue of fully-paid Bonus Equity Shares to the Shareholders of the Company and/or '2. Sub-division of Equity Shares of the Company; 3. Any other business with the permission of Chair."