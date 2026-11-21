Dividend, split, rights issue record dates next week, November 23- 27: Shares of Pashupati Cotspin, Zee Entertainment, Indergiri Finance Limited, and several other companies will remain in focus due to their corporate actions next week, ie between November 23 and November 27.
At least nine companies have fixed record dates for dividend, rights issue, buy back, and stock split for the coming week. Meanwhile, the Indian stock market continued its bullish run for the fourth straight week. It marks the longest winning run of Nifty and Sensex in five months.
As the market cheers and investors continue to plan their next week, here are all the details about corporate actions scheduled for the coming week.
Upcoming dividend record dates next week
Pashupati Cotspin, Vraj Iron And Steel Ltd, and Fusion CX have fixed record dates for dividend in the coming week. Pashupati Cotspin has announced a ₹0.020 per equity share dividend with November 23 as record date. Fusion CX has announced ₹0.75 per equity share dividend. Vraj Iron And Steel Ltd has fixed a record date for the coming week for ₹0.60 per share.
Upcoming record dates for rights issue of equity share
Bonlon Industries, Indergiri Finance, Vellora Impact, and JTL Defence have announced the right issue of equity shares with their record dates coming in the next seven days.
Stock split, buy back
Varvee Global Ltd has announced stock split from shares (with face value of ₹5 each) to ₹2 each. As per the company’s BSE filing, “1 (One) equity share having face value of ₹ 5 (Rupees Five Only) each, fully paid-up, be sub-divided / split into ₹ 2 (Rupee Two Only) each.” Zee Entertainment Enterprises has fixed November 25 as record date for buy back of shares.
Stock market this week
Nifty closed 1.12% higher at 25,800.60 points, whereas BSE Sensex registered 1.08% gain and ended above 83,919. With this, Nifty 50 and Sensex closed with gains for the fourth straight session. The rally was driven by large cap and mid cap stocks, whereas small cap stocks saw some weakness during the week. Nifty Bank also emerged as the outperformer as it gained 5.26% over the past week.