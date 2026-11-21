Dividend, split, rights issue record dates next week, November 23- 27: Shares of Pashupati Cotspin, Zee Entertainment, Indergiri Finance Limited, and several other companies will remain in focus due to their corporate actions next week, ie between November 23 and November 27.

Advertisement

At least nine companies have fixed record dates for dividend, rights issue, buy back, and stock split for the coming week. Meanwhile, the Indian stock market continued its bullish run for the fourth straight week. It marks the longest winning run of Nifty and Sensex in five months.

As the market cheers and investors continue to plan their next week, here are all the details about corporate actions scheduled for the coming week.

Upcoming dividend record dates next week Pashupati Cotspin, Vraj Iron And Steel Ltd, and Fusion CX have fixed record dates for dividend in the coming week. Pashupati Cotspin has announced a ₹0.020 per equity share dividend with November 23 as record date. Fusion CX has announced ₹0.75 per equity share dividend. Vraj Iron And Steel Ltd has fixed a record date for the coming week for ₹0.60 per share.

Advertisement

Company Name Purpose Record Date Pashupati Cotspin Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.0200 23 Nov 2026 Bonlon Industries Ltd Right Issue of Equity Shares 25 Nov 2026 Indergiri Finance Ltd Right Issue of Equity Shares 25 Nov 2026 Vellora Impact Ltd Right Issue of Equity Shares 25 Nov 2026 Vraj Iron And Steel Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.6000 25 Nov 2026 Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd Buy Back of Shares 25 Nov 2026 Fusion CX Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.7500 27 Nov 2026 JTL Defence Ltd Right Issue of Equity Shares 27 Nov 2026 Varvee Global Ltd Stock Split From Rs.5/- to Rs.2/- 27 Nov 2026

Upcoming record dates for rights issue of equity share Bonlon Industries, Indergiri Finance, Vellora Impact, and JTL Defence have announced the right issue of equity shares with their record dates coming in the next seven days.

Stock split, buy back Varvee Global Ltd has announced stock split from shares (with face value of ₹5 each) to ₹2 each. As per the company’s BSE filing, “1 (One) equity share having face value of ₹ 5 (Rupees Five Only) each, fully paid-up, be sub-divided / split into ₹ 2 (Rupee Two Only) each.” Zee Entertainment Enterprises has fixed November 25 as record date for buy back of shares.

Stock market this week Nifty closed 1.12% higher at 25,800.60 points, whereas BSE Sensex registered 1.08% gain and ended above 83,919. With this, Nifty 50 and Sensex closed with gains for the fourth straight session. The rally was driven by large cap and mid cap stocks, whereas small cap stocks saw some weakness during the week. Nifty Bank also emerged as the outperformer as it gained 5.26% over the past week.

Advertisement