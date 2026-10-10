Upcoming dividend, stock split, bonus share, right issue next week, 12-17 October: Vedanta, TCS, Ola Electric, and more

Several Indian companies have corporate actions scheduled for October 12–17. TCS, Vedanta, Anand Rathi Wealth and Canara Robeco AMC have dividend record dates. Check full details in the story

Sharmila Bhadoria
Published10 Oct 2026, 01:02 PM IST
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Here's the list of corporate action record dates for next week (AI image for representational purpose)
Here's the list of corporate action record dates for next week (AI image for representational purpose)

Upcoming dividend, stock split, bonus share, right issue next week: Shares of Vedanta Limited, Tata Consultancy Limited (TCS), Ola Electric Mobility, Anand Rathi Wealth Limited, Bansal Wire Industries Limited, etc, will remain in focus next week due to their upcoming record dates for different corporate actions.

Nifty and Sensex staged sharp recovery on Friday, October 9, and saved the Indian stock market from ending in red for the ninth consecutive week. On Friday, Nifty 50 ended 1.30% higher at 22,520 points.

BSE Sensex closed 879 points higher. As investors prepare for the upcoming week’s trading session, here are all the details about corporate actions with record dates between October 12 and October 17.

Upcoming dividend record dates next week

TCS, Vedanta Limited, Anand Rathi Wealth, and Canara Robecco Asset Management Company have fixed record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for dividend payout. While TCS and Vedanta have fixed October 14 as the record date for dividend eligibility, Anand Rathi Wealth has fixed October 15 as the record date.

Investors must own Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd stock before record date of October 16 to qualify for dividend payout.

Company NamePurposeRecord Date
JOJO LtdBonus issue 1:112 Oct 2026
AvenuesAI LtdConsolidation of Shares13 Oct 2026
Ola Electric Mobility LtdRight Issue of Equity Shares13 Oct 2026
Continental Controls LtdRight Issue of Equity Shares14 Oct 2026
Tata Consultancy Services LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 1214 Oct 2026
Vedanta LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 514 Oct 2026
Anand Rathi Wealth LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 415 Oct 2026
Samor Reality LtdStock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.2/-15 Oct 2026
Shivam Autotech LtdRight Issue of Equity Shares15 Oct 2026
Shraddha Prime Projects LtdRight Issue of Equity Shares15 Oct 2026
Bansal Wire Industries LtdStock Split From Rs.5/- to Rs.1/-16 Oct 2026
Canara Robeco Asset Management Company LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 216 Oct 2026
Noble Polymers LtdConsolidation of Shares16 Oct 2026

Upcoming bonus and stock split record dates next week

Samor Reality and Bansal Wire Industries have fixed record date next week for their stock split corporate action. Meanwhile, JOJO Limited is the only bonus share issue with record date next week.

Upcoming right issue, consolidation of shares

Ola Electric Mobility, Continental Controls, Shivam Autotech, and Shraddha Prime Projects have announced the right issue of equity shares. These companies' right issues record date will fall in the upcoming week. Noble Polymers Ltd has fixed October 16 as the record date to determine eligibility of shareholders for consolidation of shares.

MarketDividendBonus IssueStock Split
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