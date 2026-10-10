Upcoming dividend, stock split, bonus share, right issue next week, 12-17 October: Vedanta, TCS, Ola Electric, and more

Upcoming dividend, stock split, bonus share, right issue next week: Shares of Vedanta Limited, Tata Consultancy Limited (TCS), Ola Electric Mobility, Anand Rathi Wealth Limited, Bansal Wire Industries Limited, etc, will remain in focus next week due to their upcoming record dates for different corporate actions.

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Nifty and Sensex staged sharp recovery on Friday, October 9, and saved the Indian stock market from ending in red for the ninth consecutive week. On Friday, Nifty 50 ended 1.30% higher at 22,520 points.

BSE Sensex closed 879 points higher. As investors prepare for the upcoming week’s trading session, here are all the details about corporate actions with record dates between October 12 and October 17.

Upcoming dividend record dates next week TCS, Vedanta Limited, Anand Rathi Wealth, and Canara Robecco Asset Management Company have fixed record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for dividend payout. While TCS and Vedanta have fixed October 14 as the record date for dividend eligibility, Anand Rathi Wealth has fixed October 15 as the record date.

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Investors must own Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd stock before record date of October 16 to qualify for dividend payout.

Company Name Purpose Record Date JOJO Ltd Bonus issue 1:1 12 Oct 2026 AvenuesAI Ltd Consolidation of Shares 13 Oct 2026 Ola Electric Mobility Ltd Right Issue of Equity Shares 13 Oct 2026 Continental Controls Ltd Right Issue of Equity Shares 14 Oct 2026 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 12 14 Oct 2026 Vedanta Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5 14 Oct 2026 Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4 15 Oct 2026 Samor Reality Ltd Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.2/- 15 Oct 2026 Shivam Autotech Ltd Right Issue of Equity Shares 15 Oct 2026 Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd Right Issue of Equity Shares 15 Oct 2026 Bansal Wire Industries Ltd Stock Split From Rs.5/- to Rs.1/- 16 Oct 2026 Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2 16 Oct 2026 Noble Polymers Ltd Consolidation of Shares 16 Oct 2026

Upcoming bonus and stock split record dates next week

Samor Reality and Bansal Wire Industries have fixed record date next week for their stock split corporate action. Meanwhile, JOJO Limited is the only bonus share issue with record date next week.

Upcoming right issue, consolidation of shares Ola Electric Mobility, Continental Controls, Shivam Autotech, and Shraddha Prime Projects have announced the right issue of equity shares. These companies' right issues record date will fall in the upcoming week. Noble Polymers Ltd has fixed October 16 as the record date to determine eligibility of shareholders for consolidation of shares.