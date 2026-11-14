Upcoming dividend, stock split, buyback record date next week, 16-20 Nov: MRF, SCI, PFC, Power Grid, Venus Pipes, more

Investors will track several corporate actions next week, including BN Agrochem’s 10-for-1 stock split, InvIT income distributions, an amalgamation, rights issues and a share buyback. Record dates run from November 16 to November 20. The Nifty 50 and Sensex gained nearly 0.70%–1.30% for the week.

PGINVIT
MEDIASSIST
SCI
PFC
PRAXIS
Sharmila Bhadoria
Published14 Nov 2026, 02:26 PM IST
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Upcoming dividend, stock split, buyback record dates next week, ie between November 16 and November 20 (AI image for representational purpose)
Upcoming dividend, stock split, buyback record dates next week, ie between November 16 and November 20 (AI image for representational purpose)

Upcoming dividend, stock split, buyback, right issue next week: Shares of MRF, Nile, Power Finance Corporation, Shipping Corporation of India, Cochin Shipyard, etc will remain in focus in the coming week due to their record dates for corporate actions like dividend, stock split, buyback, right issue, etc.

Meanwhile, Nifty 50 and Sensex ended the week with nearly 0.70%-1.30% gain, as the benchmark indices continued their winning streak for the third consecutive week. For investors who closely track these corporate actions here are all the details to know.

Upcoming dividend record dates next week

Company NamePurposeRecord Date
ASM Technologies LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 6.000016 Nov 2026
Cochin Shipyard LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 3.000016 Nov 2026
Indag Rubber LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 0.900016 Nov 2026
Shipping Corporation of India LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 4.000016 Nov 2026
EAAA India Alternatives LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 7.000017 Nov 2026
MRF LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 3.000017 Nov 2026
Nile LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 3.000017 Nov 2026
Power Finance Corporation LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 4.100017 Nov 2026
AK Capital Services LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 18.000018 Nov 2026
ARCL Organics LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 1.000018 Nov 2026
Manappuram Finance LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 1.000018 Nov 2026
Page Industries LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 150.000018 Nov 2026
TD Power Systems LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 0.650018 Nov 2026
Ingersoll-Rand (India) LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 20.000019 Nov 2026
Natco Pharma LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 1.250019 Nov 2026
Ashok Leyland LtdInterim Dividend20 Nov 2026
BF Investment LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 20.000020 Nov 2026
Marsons LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 0.050020 Nov 2026
Oil India LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 7.000020 Nov 2026
Prevest Denpro LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 1.000020 Nov 2026
PDP Shipping & Projects LtdInterim Dividend20 Nov 2026
Rama Phosphates LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 0.500020 Nov 2026
Shanmuga Hospital LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 0.100020 Nov 2026
Steelcast LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 0.450020 Nov 2026
Talbros Automotive Components LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 0.300020 Nov 2026
Venus Pipes & Tubes LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 0.500020 Nov 2026

Upcoming stock split record date

There is only one stock split record date scheduled for this week. BN Agrochem has announced a stock split from 10 to 1. Which means that every stock (with face value of 10) will be split in 10 stocks (with face value of Re 1 each). The company’s board has fixed Monday, November 16 as the record date.

Upcoming record dates this week for income distribution, amalgamation

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust and Capital Infra Trust have fixed record dates for income distribution (InvIT) corporate action, ie on November 17 and November 18 respectively. Additionally, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital has fixed November 18 as the record date for amalgamation corporate action.

Upcoming record dates for right issue, buyback

Apart from dividend, stock split, InvIT, and amalgamation, investors will also witness some stock market action linked to rights issue and buyback. Ironwood Education and Praxis Home Retail Ltd have fixed November 18 as the record date for right issue. Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd has fixed November 20 as the record date for buy back of shares.

DividendRecord Date
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