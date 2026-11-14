Upcoming dividend, stock split, buyback record date next week, 16-20 Nov: MRF, SCI, PFC, Power Grid, Venus Pipes, more

Upcoming dividend, stock split, buyback, right issue next week: Shares of MRF, Nile, Power Finance Corporation, Shipping Corporation of India, Cochin Shipyard, etc will remain in focus in the coming week due to their record dates for corporate actions like dividend, stock split, buyback, right issue, etc.
Meanwhile, Nifty 50 and Sensex ended the week with nearly 0.70%-1.30% gain, as the benchmark indices continued their winning streak for the third consecutive week. For investors who closely track these corporate actions here are all the details to know.
Upcoming stock split record date
There is only one stock split record date scheduled for this week. BN Agrochem has announced a stock split from ₹10 to ₹1. Which means that every stock (with face value of ₹10) will be split in 10 stocks (with face value of Re 1 each). The company’s board has fixed Monday, November 16 as the record date.
Upcoming record dates this week for income distribution, amalgamation
Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust and Capital Infra Trust have fixed record dates for income distribution (InvIT) corporate action, ie on November 17 and November 18 respectively. Additionally, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital has fixed November 18 as the record date for amalgamation corporate action.
Upcoming record dates for right issue, buyback
Apart from dividend, stock split, InvIT, and amalgamation, investors will also witness some stock market action linked to rights issue and buyback. Ironwood Education and Praxis Home Retail Ltd have fixed November 18 as the record date for right issue. Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd has fixed November 20 as the record date for buy back of shares.