Upcoming dividend, stock split, buyback record date next week, 16-20 Nov: MRF, SCI, PFC, Power Grid, Venus Pipes, more

Upcoming dividend, stock split, buyback, right issue next week: Shares of MRF, Nile, Power Finance Corporation, Shipping Corporation of India, Cochin Shipyard, etc will remain in focus in the coming week due to their record dates for corporate actions like dividend, stock split, buyback, right issue, etc.

Meanwhile, Nifty 50 and Sensex ended the week with nearly 0.70%-1.30% gain, as the benchmark indices continued their winning streak for the third consecutive week. For investors who closely track these corporate actions here are all the details to know.

Upcoming dividend record dates next week

Company Name Purpose Record Date ASM Technologies Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 6.0000 16 Nov 2026 Cochin Shipyard Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000 16 Nov 2026 Indag Rubber Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.9000 16 Nov 2026 Shipping Corporation of India Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000 16 Nov 2026 EAAA India Alternatives Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 7.0000 17 Nov 2026 MRF Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000 17 Nov 2026 Nile Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000 17 Nov 2026 Power Finance Corporation Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.1000 17 Nov 2026 AK Capital Services Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 18.0000 18 Nov 2026 ARCL Organics Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 18 Nov 2026 Manappuram Finance Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 18 Nov 2026 Page Industries Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 150.0000 18 Nov 2026 TD Power Systems Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.6500 18 Nov 2026 Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 20.0000 19 Nov 2026 Natco Pharma Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.2500 19 Nov 2026 Ashok Leyland Ltd Interim Dividend 20 Nov 2026 BF Investment Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 20.0000 20 Nov 2026 Marsons Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.0500 20 Nov 2026 Oil India Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 7.0000 20 Nov 2026 Prevest Denpro Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 20 Nov 2026 PDP Shipping & Projects Ltd Interim Dividend 20 Nov 2026 Rama Phosphates Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000 20 Nov 2026 Shanmuga Hospital Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.1000 20 Nov 2026 Steelcast Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.4500 20 Nov 2026 Talbros Automotive Components Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.3000 20 Nov 2026 Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000 20 Nov 2026

Upcoming stock split record date There is only one stock split record date scheduled for this week. BN Agrochem has announced a stock split from ₹10 to ₹1. Which means that every stock (with face value of ₹10) will be split in 10 stocks (with face value of Re 1 each). The company’s board has fixed Monday, November 16 as the record date.

Upcoming record dates this week for income distribution, amalgamation Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust and Capital Infra Trust have fixed record dates for income distribution (InvIT) corporate action, ie on November 17 and November 18 respectively. Additionally, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital has fixed November 18 as the record date for amalgamation corporate action.