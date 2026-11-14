Upcoming dividend, stock split, buyback record date next week, 16-20 Nov: MRF, SCI, PFC, Power Grid, Venus Pipes, more

Upcoming dividend, stock split, buyback, right issue next week: Shares of MRF, Nile, Power Finance Corporation, Shipping Corporation of India, Cochin Shipyard, etc will remain in focus in the coming week due to their record dates for corporate actions like dividend, stock split, buyback, right issue, etc.
Meanwhile, Nifty 50 and Sensex ended the week with nearly 0.70%-1.30% gain, as the benchmark indices continued their winning streak for the third consecutive week. For investors who closely track these corporate actions here are all the details to know.
|Company Name
|Purpose
|Record Date
|ASM Technologies Ltd
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 6.0000
|16 Nov 2026
|Cochin Shipyard Ltd
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000
|16 Nov 2026
|Indag Rubber Ltd
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.9000
|16 Nov 2026
|Shipping Corporation of India Ltd
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000
|16 Nov 2026
|EAAA India Alternatives Ltd
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 7.0000
|17 Nov 2026
|MRF Ltd
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000
|17 Nov 2026
|Nile Ltd
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000
|17 Nov 2026
|Power Finance Corporation Ltd
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.1000
|17 Nov 2026
|AK Capital Services Ltd
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 18.0000
|18 Nov 2026
|ARCL Organics Ltd
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|18 Nov 2026
|Manappuram Finance Ltd
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|18 Nov 2026
|Page Industries Ltd
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 150.0000
|18 Nov 2026
|TD Power Systems Ltd
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.6500
|18 Nov 2026
|Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 20.0000
|19 Nov 2026
|Natco Pharma Ltd
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.2500
|19 Nov 2026
|Ashok Leyland Ltd
|Interim Dividend
|20 Nov 2026
|BF Investment Ltd
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 20.0000
|20 Nov 2026
|Marsons Ltd
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.0500
|20 Nov 2026
|Oil India Ltd
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 7.0000
|20 Nov 2026
|Prevest Denpro Ltd
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|20 Nov 2026
|PDP Shipping & Projects Ltd
|Interim Dividend
|20 Nov 2026
|Rama Phosphates Ltd
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
|20 Nov 2026
|Shanmuga Hospital Ltd
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.1000
|20 Nov 2026
|Steelcast Ltd
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.4500
|20 Nov 2026
|Talbros Automotive Components Ltd
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.3000
|20 Nov 2026
|Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
|20 Nov 2026
There is only one stock split record date scheduled for this week. BN Agrochem has announced a stock split from ₹10 to ₹1. Which means that every stock (with face value of ₹10) will be split in 10 stocks (with face value of Re 1 each). The company’s board has fixed Monday, November 16 as the record date.
Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust and Capital Infra Trust have fixed record dates for income distribution (InvIT) corporate action, ie on November 17 and November 18 respectively. Additionally, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital has fixed November 18 as the record date for amalgamation corporate action.
Apart from dividend, stock split, InvIT, and amalgamation, investors will also witness some stock market action linked to rights issue and buyback. Ironwood Education and Praxis Home Retail Ltd have fixed November 18 as the record date for right issue. Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd has fixed November 20 as the record date for buy back of shares.