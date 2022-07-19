Upcoming dividend stocks: 4 stocks to trade ex-dividend tomorrow

IVP Limited

The Board of the company has said in an exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Member and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday, 22nd July, 2022 to Thursday, 28th July, 2022 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of payment of dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22 @Rs. 1.50 per Equity Share of Rs. 10 each and Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on 28th July, 2022. The Company has fixed Thursday, 21st July, 2022 as the "Cut-off Date/Record Date" for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to vote on the resolutions set out in the Notice of the AGM or to attend the AGM and for determining the Members eligible to receive dividend for the financial year 2021-22."