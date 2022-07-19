Upcoming dividend stocks: 4 stocks to trade ex-dividend tomorrow

Upcoming dividend stocks: 4 stocks to trade ex-dividend tomorrow3 min read . 09:08 PM IST
- Tomorrow will represent the ex-dividend date for the shares of Hindustan Zinc Limited, V-Guard Industries Limited, IVP Limited, and Goa Carbon.
Tomorrow will represent the ex-dividend date for the shares of Hindustan Zinc Limited, V-Guard Industries Limited, IVP Limited, and Goa Carbon. The ex-dividend date falls one day before the record date and because the Board of the aforementioned companies selected Thursday, July 21, 2022 as the record date for dividend purposes; hence, these stocks will go ex-dividend tomorrow, on July 20, 2022. Therefore, even if you can purchase the stocks, you won't get the upcoming dividend.
The Board of the company has said in an exchange filing that “In continuation to our letter dated July 08, 2022 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company through resolution passed by circulation on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 have approved Interim Dividend of ₹21 per equity share i.e. 1050% on face value of ₹2/- per share for the Financial Year 2022-23 amounting to ₹8873.17 Crores. The record date for the purpose of payment of interim, as already communicated is Thursday, July 21, 2022. The interim dividend will be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law."
The shares of Hindustan Zinc closed today at ₹299.20 apiece level, up by 1.98% from its previous close.
For the fiscal year 2021–2022, the Board has recommended a dividend of Rs. 1.30 (130%) per equity share of Re 1.00. If the members at the 26th AGM approve the dividend, it will be paid out on or before August 26, 2022. From Friday, July 22, 2022, to Thursday, July 28, 2022 (both days inclusive), the Company's Register of Members and Transfer Books will be closed in order to conduct its 26th Annual General Meeting and pay the said dividend for the fiscal year 2021–2022. Additionally, the company's Board of Directors set the record date for the dividend for July 21, 2022, according to an exchange filing.
The stock closed at ₹225.95 level today, up by 1.69% from its previous close.
The Board of the company has said in an exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Member and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday, 22nd July, 2022 to Thursday, 28th July, 2022 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of payment of dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22 @Rs. 1.50 per Equity Share of Rs. 10 each and Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on 28th July, 2022. The Company has fixed Thursday, 21st July, 2022 as the "Cut-off Date/Record Date" for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to vote on the resolutions set out in the Notice of the AGM or to attend the AGM and for determining the Members eligible to receive dividend for the financial year 2021-22."
The stock closed today at ₹167.80 level, down by 0.47% from its previous close.
The Board of the company has said in a stock exchange filing that “The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday, 22nd July 2022 to Thursday, 28th July 2022 (Both days inclusive) for the purpose of 54th AGM of the Company and in order to determine the Members entitled to receive the Final Dividend of Rs. 10/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the year ended 31st March 2022. The final dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the 54th AGM to be held on 28th July 2022, will be paid on or after 16th August 2022."
The cut-off or record date for the purpose of dividend has been fixed as Thursday, 21st July 2022.