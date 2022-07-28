Upcoming dividend stocks: 6 stocks to turn ex-dividend tomorrow

Vinyl Chemicals (India) Ltd

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “Out of Current Year's profit, the Board recommended payment of Total Dividend of Rs. 10 per equity share of Re.1 comprising of Normal Dividend of Rs. 5 per equity share (previous year Rs. 3.75 per equity share) and a Special Dividend of Rs. 5 per equity share aggregating to Rs. 18,33,71,110 (Previous Year Rs. 6,87,64,166) on 1,83,37,111 equity share of Re.1 each. Subject to the approval of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM), the above dividend will be paid to the eligible shareholders, whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company on the date of AGM to be held on 12th August, 2022, on or after 18th August, 2022. In respect of shares held in electronic form the dividend will be payable on the basis of beneficial ownership as on 1st August, 2022 as may be furnished by the depositories to the Company."