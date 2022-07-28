Upcoming dividend stocks: 6 stocks to turn ex-dividend tomorrow

The shares of Gloster Limited, Ami Organics Ltd, BCPL Railway Infra, Zenlabs Ethica Ltd, Vinyl Chemicals (India) Ltd and Dhunseri Ventures Limited are going to turn ex-dividend in trade tomorrow on 29th July 2022.
The shares of Gloster Limited, Ami Organics Ltd, BCPL Railway Infra, Zenlabs Ethica Ltd, Vinyl Chemicals (India) Ltd and Dhunseri Ventures Limited are going to turn ex-dividend in trade tomorrow on 29th July 2022. The ex-date for the dividend is tomorrow owing to upcoming stock market holidays falling on Saturday and Sunday. The Board of Directors of the aforementioned companies has set August 1, 2022 as the record date to determine the eligibility of the shareholders for the purpose of dividend. These are the upcoming dividend stocks that shareholders will see in the coming days.
These are the upcoming dividend stocks that shareholders will see in the coming days.
Gloster Limited
The Board of Directors has said in a regulatory filing that “NOTICE is hereby given that the 100th Annual General Meeting of the Members of Gloster Limited will be held on Monday the 8th August, 2022 at 11.00 A.M. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means (“VC/OAVM") , to declare dividend on Equity Shares for the financial year 2021-2022. The Board recommends a dividend of 250% i.e. ₹25/- per equity share and Special Dividend “marking 100 years of Incorporation of the Company" of 100% i.e. ₹10/- per equity share for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022, making a total dividend of 350% i.e. ₹35/- per equity share of face value of ₹10/- each. The Record date fixed for the purpose of determining entitlement of the members to Dividend is 1st August, 2022."
The stock closed today at ₹1,156.35 with a downside gap of 1.81% from its previous close. On a YTD basis the stock has surged over 7% so far in 2022.
AMI ORGANICS LIMITED
The Board of the company has said in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEB! (LODR) Regulations, kindly take note that the Company has fixed Monday, August 01, 2022 as ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of determining entitlement of the members of the Company to receive Final Dividend of Rs. 3/- (@ 30%) per equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up, for the financial year 2021-22. The said Dividend, if. declared by the shareholders at the 15th AGM, shall be paid, subject to deduction of tax at source as applicable within 30 days of declaration at the ensuing AGM. The date of disbursement of Dividend, if declared, shall be intimated in advance."
The stock closed today at ₹1,039.00 apiece level, up by 5% from its previous close.
BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd
The company has said in a regulatory filing that “The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 30th May, 2022 recommended a final dividend for the year ended 31st March, 2022 @ Re.0.70/- (7%) per equity shares of Rs.10/- each. In accordance with the provisions of Regulation 30 & 43 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the dividend shall be paid on or before 31st August, 2022 subject to approval of the shareholders. The dividend, if approved at the Annual General Meeting, will be paid to those members, whose names appear, in respect of equity shares held in dematerialised form to those beneficial owners of the equity shares as at the end of business hours on Monday, 1st August, 2022, as per the details furnished by the depositories for this purpose."
The shares of BCPL closed today at ₹38 apiece level, up by 3.97% from its previous close.
Zenlabs Ethica Ltd
The Board of Directors of the company has said in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), it is hereby informed that the Board has declared Interim Dividend of 2.5% i.e. Rs, 0.25 per equity share of face value of Rs.10/- each for the year 2022-23. The Interim Dividend would be paid to eligible shareholders on or before 18 August 2022. It may also be noted that, pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR), the Board has fixed Monday, 1st August 2022 as the "record date" for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend declared."
The stock closed at ₹47.75 apiece level, up by 0.63% from its previous close.
Vinyl Chemicals (India) Ltd
The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “Out of Current Year's profit, the Board recommended payment of Total Dividend of Rs. 10 per equity share of Re.1 comprising of Normal Dividend of Rs. 5 per equity share (previous year Rs. 3.75 per equity share) and a Special Dividend of Rs. 5 per equity share aggregating to Rs. 18,33,71,110 (Previous Year Rs. 6,87,64,166) on 1,83,37,111 equity share of Re.1 each. Subject to the approval of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM), the above dividend will be paid to the eligible shareholders, whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company on the date of AGM to be held on 12th August, 2022, on or after 18th August, 2022. In respect of shares held in electronic form the dividend will be payable on the basis of beneficial ownership as on 1st August, 2022 as may be furnished by the depositories to the Company."
The stock closed today at ₹355 apiece level, down by 2.08% from its previous close.
Dhunseri Ventures Limited
The company has said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors have “Recommended declaration of dividend on the Equity Shares of the Company at ₹4.00/- per share. The cut-off date for dividend is 1st August, 2022. The aforesaid dividend to the Equity Shareholders, if approved at the forthcoming AGM will be paid on or after 12th August, 2022."
The stock closed today at ₹204.35 apiece level, up by 1.39% from the previous close.