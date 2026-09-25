Upcoming dividend stocks: SAIL, IGL, NMDC among 3 PSU stocks with record dates ahead- Check yield, ROE, stock return

Upcoming dividend stocks: All the dividend hunters pay attention! Three public sector undertakings (PSUs) will attract strong investors’ attention because of their upcoming dividend record dates. Steel Authority of India Limited, Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) and NMDC Limited, are the three PSU stocks that have fixed record dates for by September-end or in October.

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Steady cash flows with government-backed safety, makes a dividend paying PSU stock a popular choice among investors. Here are all the details about the dividend announcements by SAIL, IGL and NMDC and their record dates.

SAIL dividend The Maharatna PSU has announced ₹2.35 dividend per equity share. SAIL dividend represents 23.5% of the per equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each. Its annual dividend yield stood at 1.72%.

SAIL Record date The company’s board of directors has fixed Wednesday, September 30, as the dividend record date. Investors must own the stock before the record date to qualify for the payout.

SAIL share price trend SAIL stock was trading 0.49% higher at ₹184.90 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹76,365.40 crore at 3:12 pm on Friday. SAIL's return on equity (ROE) stood at 7.68%. The metal PSU stock has delivered 21% return in six months and has surged around 35% in one year.

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IGL dividend, annual yield The company’s board of directors has recommended a final dividend of 75%, ie ₹1.50 per share per equity share with a face value of ₹2 each for financial year 2025-26. Its annual yield stood at 2.34%

Record date IGL dividend record date is fixed on October 1, 2026. Investors must own the stock before the record date to become eligible for the payout.

IGL share price trend The stock fell close to 0.48% at ₹145 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹20,300.02 crore at 3:12 pm on Friday. The PSU stock has delivered negative 13.27% in 2026 so far. Its share price value has declined 29% in one year and around 47% in two years. The stock has an ROE of 12.73%.

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NMDC dividend record date, annual yield NMDC is paying is Re 1 dividend per equity share for financial year 2025-26, which is 100% of the stock’s Re 1 face value. Its annual dividend yield stood at 4.38%. The Navratna PSU has fixed October 5, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout. Which means, that investors must own the stock before the record date to qualify for the corporate action.

NMDC stock return NMDC share price was trading 1.05% lower at ₹80 per share on BSE with an MCap of ₹70,334.54 crore at 3:12 pm on Friday. NMDC's return on equity (ROE) stood at 26.46%. The PSU stock has delivered modest 4.78% return in one year, 6.43% return in two years and around 68% return in three years.

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