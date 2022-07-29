Upcoming dividends August 2022: 9 stocks to turn ex-dividend next week on Monday

Kirloskar Industries Limited

The company has informed BSE by saying that “The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 26 May 2022, has recommended Dividend of 10 per equity share (i.e., 100 percent) for the Financial Year 2021-2022 for the approval of the members at the AGM. Dividend, if declared by the members of the Company at the AGM, will be paid on or before 8 September 2022, through various modes Credit/ NEFT / RTGS / NECS I Dividend Warrants/ Demand Drafts as the case may be, to those members: whose names appear as Beneficial Owners as at the end of the business hours on 2 August 2022, in the list of Beneficial Owners to be furnished by National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited in respect of equity shares held in electronic form; and whose names appear as Members in the Registers of the Company after giving effect to valid applications for permissible transfer of equity shares in physical form lodged with the Company I Registrar and Share Transfer Agent on or before 2 August 2022."