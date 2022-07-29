Upcoming dividends August 2022: 9 stocks to turn ex-dividend next week on Monday

The ex-date falls one day before the record date, so the aforementioned stocks will trade ex-dividend on the first day of the upcoming month of August.
On Monday of next week, the following stocks will go ex-dividend: Paushak Limited, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Bharti Airtel Limited, GAIL (India) Limited, NAVA Ltd, IIFL Wealth Management, Kirloskar Industries Limited, Albert David Limited, and Menon Pistons Limited. The ex-date falls one day before the record date, so the aforementioned stocks will trade ex-dividend on the first day of the upcoming month of August. As a result, these stocks will trade without the value of their upcoming dividend value. The Board of Directors of the aforementioned company has set the 2nd August 2022 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the purpose of dividend.
Paushak Limited
The Board of Directors of the firm recommended a dividend of Rs. 12 (120%) for each equity share with a face value of Rs. 10 each for the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2022. This recommendation is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting. For the purpose of dividend, the company has said in a regulatory filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform the exchange that the Company has fixed Tuesday, 2nd August, 2022 as the Record Date for determining the entitlement of members of the Company to receive dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022. The payment of dividend will be made on or before Friday, 12th August, 2022, upon the same being approved at the Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on 9th August, 2022."
The stock closed today at ₹9,752.00 apiece, up by 2.53% from the previous close. On a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 7.89% so far in 2022.
Sudarshan Chemical Industries
The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 26th May, 2022, has recommended Final Dividend of ₹5.00/- per Equity Share of ₹2.00/- each (i.e. 250%) for the Financial Year 2021-22, and if approved by the Shareholders at the ensuing 71st AGM of the Company, such Final Dividend shall be paid between 22nd August, 2022 and 29th August, 2022, to those Shareholders whose name appears as on Tuesday, 2nd August, 2022, i.e. the Record Date."
The stock gained 3.17 per cent from its previous close and settled today, closing at ₹472.40 per share. The stock has plummeted by 15.91 per cent YTD so far in 2022.
Bharti Airtel Limited
The Board of the company has said in a stock exchange filing that “The Company has fixed Tuesday, August 02, 2022 as the 'Record Date' for determining entitlement of members to final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 (Final Dividend). The final dividend of Rs. 3 per fully paid-up equity share of face value Rs. 5/- each and Rs. 0. 75/- per partly paidup equity share of face value Rs. 5/- each (paid-up value Rs. 1.25 per share) as recommended by the Board, if approved at the AGM, will be paid (subject to deduction of tax at source) to the members within 30 days from the date of approval to those members/ beneficial owners whose names appear in the Register of members/ depository records as at close of business hours on Tuesday, August 02, 2022."
The shares of Bharti Airtel closed today at ₹677.95 apiece level, up by 1.66% from the previous close. On a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 1.93% to date in 2022.
GAIL
The Board of the company has said in a stock exchange filing that “We would like to inform that for the purpose of payment of Final Dividend @ 10% (Re. 1 per equity share) on the paid-up equity share capital of the Company, the "Record Date" will be Tuesday, 2nd August, 2022, if approved by the shareholders at the aforesaid AGM."
The stock gained 0.41 per cent from its previous close and settled at ₹146.55 per share. On a YTD basis, the stock has gained 11.49% to date in 2022.
NAVA Ltd
For the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2022, the Board has recommended a final dividend on equity shares at a rate of 300 percent, or Rs. 6.00 (Six rupees only) per equity share of Rs. 2/- each. For the purpose of the same the company has said in a regulatory filing that “In this connection, it is hereby informed that, pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Tuesday, August 02, 2022 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the final dividend. The dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM (to be held on August 10, 2022), will be paid/ dispatched within 30 days from the date of approval by the shareholders."
The stock dropped 0.40 per cent from yesterday's close and settled today at ₹200.00 per share. The stock has gained 76.83 per cent year-to-date (YTD) in 2022.
IIFL WEALTH MANAGEMENT LIMITED
The Board of the company have said in a stock exchange filing that they have approved a “second interim dividend for the financial year 2022‐23 of Rs. 15/‐ (Rupees fifteen only) per equity share of the face value of Rs. 2/‐ (Rupees two only) each and has fixed record date as Tuesday, August 2, 2022, for this purpose. The said interim dividend will be paid / dispatched on or before Wednesday, August 24, 2022, subject to applicable taxes."
The closing price of the shares of IIFL Wealth was ₹1,685.00, up 4.56 per cent from the previous day. The stock has gained 16.27 per cent YTD so far in 2022.
Kirloskar Industries Limited
The company has informed BSE by saying that “The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 26 May 2022, has recommended Dividend of 10 per equity share (i.e., 100 percent) for the Financial Year 2021-2022 for the approval of the members at the AGM. Dividend, if declared by the members of the Company at the AGM, will be paid on or before 8 September 2022, through various modes Credit/ NEFT / RTGS / NECS I Dividend Warrants/ Demand Drafts as the case may be, to those members: whose names appear as Beneficial Owners as at the end of the business hours on 2 August 2022, in the list of Beneficial Owners to be furnished by National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited in respect of equity shares held in electronic form; and whose names appear as Members in the Registers of the Company after giving effect to valid applications for permissible transfer of equity shares in physical form lodged with the Company I Registrar and Share Transfer Agent on or before 2 August 2022."
The stock gained 1.17 per cent from yesterday's close and ended today at ₹1,382.00 per share. The stock has dropped 8.07 per cent YTD so far in 2022.
Albert David Limited
For the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2022, the company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs. 9 per equity share of Rs. 10 apiece, subject to shareholder approval at the company's upcoming annual general meeting. “The Company has fixed Tuesday, 2nd August, 2022, as the “Record Date" for determining eligibility of Members entitled to receive dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022," the Board of Directors have said in a regulatory filing.
The stock closed at ₹570.00 apiece, down by 0.070% from its previous close. The stock has fallen 15.35% to date in YTD of 2022.
Menon Pistons Limited
The company's board recommended a final dividend of Rs.0.75 per equity share of Rs.1 for the fiscal year 2021–2022. If shareholders at the company's upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) approve the dividend, it will be distributed to shareholders within thirty days of the AGM. “Further, as per section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration)Rules, 2014 and Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements}Regulations, 2015 the Company is providing facility to the members to cast their votes by electronic means, on all resolutions as set out in the notice of AGM to those members, who are holding shares either in physical or in electronic form as on cut-off date i.e., Tuesday, 02nd August, 2022," said the company in a stock exchange filing.
The stock dropped 4.55 per cent from yesterday's close and ended today at ₹48.30 per share. The stock has dropped 10.14 per cent YTD so far in 2022.