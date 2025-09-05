Upcoming IPO: Gujarat-based Knack Packaging files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via public issue — Details here

Upcoming IPO: Gujarat-based Knack Packaging filed its preliminary draft papers with the capital markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), on Thursday, 4 September 2025.

The company aims to raise funds from the Indian stock market through a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) component.

Knack Packaging IPO details Knack Packaging Ltd is offering a book-built public issue comprising a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares of a face value of ₹10 apiece, amounting to ₹475 crore, along with an offer for sale (OFS) component of up to 70,00,000 or 70 lakh equity shares, according to the draft papers.

However, the company has not disclosed the total amount of the public issue it aims to raise from the Indian stock market.

Alpesh Tulsibhai Patel, Pravinkumar Ambalal Patel, and Rashminbhai Tulsibhai Patel are the promoters selling stakeholders of the public issue, while others like Tulsibhai Keshavlal Patel, Patel Kamlesh Ambalal, Dharmisthaben Pravinbhai Patel, Shital Alpesh Patel, Divyaben Rashminkumar Patel, Shitalben Kamlesh Patel, and Patel Jay Pravinkumar are the promoter group and others selling stakeholders in the IPO.

According to the filing data, the company aims to use ₹435 crore out of the fresh issue to fund its capital expenditure towards setting up a new manufacturing facility at Borisana, Gujarat. The rest of the funds will be utilised for general corporate purposes.

Systematix Corporate Services, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, and Pantomath Capital Advisors are the book-running lead managers of the public issue, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited (formerly known as Link Intime India Private Limited) is the registrar to the offer.

About Knack Packaging IPO Knack Packaging is a packaging solutions provider based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Its portfolio includes Printed and Laminated Woven Polypropylene (PLWPP) bags and PLWPP pinch-bottom bags, as the company caters to multiple sectors like food products and pet foods.

“We use the most excellent quality materials to make printed laminated PP woven bags with the industry-set standards and regulations. Our bags are known for their perfect finish, long-lasting build, high quality, and lightweightness,” according to the company website.

According to the preliminary draft papers, Knack Packaging's revenue from operations stood at ₹736.49 crore, while the net profit was at ₹73.81 crore as of 31 March 2025. The company's net worth was at ₹214.70 crore as of the same period.

