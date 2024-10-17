Upcoming IPO: Identixweb files DRHP for BSE SME IPO

Identixweb, an IT firm focused on SaaS-based digital product solutions, particularly Shopify app development, has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus with SEBI for its upcoming IPO. The offering will consist of up to 3,080,000 new equity shares, each with a face value of 10.

A Ksheerasagar
Published17 Oct 2024, 01:45 PM IST
Trade Now
Upcoming IPO: Identixweb files DRHP for BSE SME IPO
Upcoming IPO: Identixweb files DRHP for BSE SME IPO(Pixabay)

Identixweb, an IT company specializing in SaaS-based digital product solutions, has submitted a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with BSE SME for its upcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO). The IPO will include a fresh issuance of up to 3,080,000 equity shares, each with a face value of 10.

The objective of the issue is to invest in marketing to support the organization’s growth plans in India and outside India, invest in market research and product development through talent hiring for the issuer company, invest in the subsidiary for product development through talent hiring, and for general corporate purposes.

Also Read | Hyundai IPO Day 3 Live Update: Issue subscribed 1.41x so far, GMP falls

Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited has been appointed as the Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue, while Skyline Financial Services Private Limited will serve as the Registrar to the Issue.

About Identixweb

The company is involved in providing software as a service (SAAS)-based digital product solution. It offers e-commerce store development, web app development, UI/UX design, Website development, customized software development, support, and maintenance with a primary focus on Shopify application development.

The company offers e-commerce store development, web app development, UI/UX design, website development, customized software development, support, and maintenance with a primary focus on Shopify application development.

Also Read | Deepak Builders & Engineers IPO: 10 key things to know from RHP before investing

The primary goal of the company is to deliver applications online, eliminating the need for installation and maintenance. This approach simplifies software management. Its products include more than 10 Shopify applications that are conversion-optimized and tailored to meet customer needs. It provides its products and services worldwide across a wide range of sectors, as per the DRHP report. 

Financials

The revenue from operations increased from 622.11 lakhs in FY 2022-23 to 632.90 lakhs in FY 2023-24, showing an increase of 1.73%. Its total revenue from operations, revenue from the sale of products and revenue from the sale of services constitute 85.41%, amounting to 540.55 lakhs and 14.59%, amounting to 92.35 lakhs in FY 2023-24 of total revenue from operations, respectively.

Also Read | Pranik Logistics makes flat debut, lists at ₹79, up just 2.5% from IPO price

The company recorded an increase of 146.23 lakhs from 283.90 lakhs in FY 2023-24 to 137.67 lakhs in FY 2022-23. The profit after tax for FY 2023-24 was 43.03% of the total income, and it was 21.97% of total income for FY 2022-23, DRHP report showed. 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Oct 2024, 01:45 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsUpcoming IPO: Identixweb files DRHP for BSE SME IPO

Most Active Stocks

Vedanta share price

473.10
02:47 PM | 17 OCT 2024
-13.7 (-2.81%)

Tata Steel share price

152.45
02:47 PM | 17 OCT 2024
-2.8 (-1.8%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

342.35
02:47 PM | 17 OCT 2024
-8.5 (-2.42%)

State Bank Of India share price

810.65
02:47 PM | 17 OCT 2024
4.8 (0.6%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tech Mahindra share price

1,704.80
02:41 PM | 17 OCT 2024
44.85 (2.7%)

Firstsource Solutions share price

344.25
02:41 PM | 17 OCT 2024
6.95 (2.06%)

Computer Age Management Services share price

4,855.10
02:39 PM | 17 OCT 2024
19.85 (0.41%)

EPL share price

270.55
02:38 PM | 17 OCT 2024
-1.15 (-0.42%)
More from 52 Week High

Himadri Speciality Chemical share price

622.00
02:42 PM | 17 OCT 2024
-40.8 (-6.16%)

Oberoi Realty share price

1,906.05
02:41 PM | 17 OCT 2024
-124.95 (-6.15%)

KEI Industries share price

4,152.70
02:41 PM | 17 OCT 2024
-228.7 (-5.22%)

Piramal Enterprises share price

1,047.95
02:42 PM | 17 OCT 2024
-56.3 (-5.1%)
More from Top Losers

Mphasis share price

3,083.15
02:41 PM | 17 OCT 2024
172.45 (5.92%)

Titagarh Rail Systems share price

1,187.00
02:42 PM | 17 OCT 2024
54.55 (4.82%)

Karur Vysya Bank share price

213.20
02:41 PM | 17 OCT 2024
9.15 (4.48%)

National Aluminium Company share price

226.20
02:41 PM | 17 OCT 2024
8.7 (4%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,915.00510.00
    Chennai
    77,921.00510.00
    Delhi
    78,073.00510.00
    Kolkata
    77,925.00510.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.