Upcoming IPO: Molbio Diagnostics files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via public issue

Goa-based Molbio Diagnostics Limited, backed by Temasek and Motilal Oswal Private Equity, has submitted draft documents to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise capital through an initial public offering (IPO).

As per the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), the IPO will include a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹200 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1.25 crore shares by existing investors.

The company intends to allocate ₹99.3 crore from the proceeds to establish infrastructure for a new Research and Development centre, a Centre of Excellence, and associated office facilities. Additionally, ₹73.5 crore will be used to purchase plant and machinery for its manufacturing units in Goa and Visakhapatnam, with the remainder earmarked for general corporate purposes.

Established in 2000, Molbio Diagnostics specialises in point-of-care molecular diagnostics for over 30 diseases, including tuberculosis, COVID-19, HIV, HPV, and Hepatitis B & C. Its flagship 'Truenat' platform—a battery-operated, portable PCR device—can deliver results within an hour, even in resource-limited environments, and is patented in more than 100 countries.

The company operates five manufacturing facilities: two in Goa, one in Visakhapatnam, and two in Bengaluru, producing devices, test kits, and radiology equipment via its subsidiary, Prognosys Medical Systems. As of March 31, 2025, Molbio’s annual production capacity stood at 3,600 devices and 3.9 crore Truenat test kits. For FY25, it reported revenue of ₹1,020 crore, marking nearly 22% year-on-year growth, and a profit after tax of ₹138.5 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, IIFL Capital Services, Jefferies India, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers for the issue.

