Upcoming IPO: Mumbai-based Glass Wall Systems (India) files DRHP for fundraise through a public issue

Upcoming IPO: Mumbai-based architectural solutions provider, Glass Wall Systems (India), filed its preliminary draft papers with the capital markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), on 5 September 2025.

The draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) data shows that the company aims to raise funds from the Indian stock market through a fresh issue of equity shares along with an offer for sale (OFS) component.

Glass Wall Systems (India) IPO Details Glass Wall Systems is offering a book-built public issue comprising a fresh issue of equity shares with a face value of ₹2 apiece, amounting to ₹60 crore, along with an offer for sale (OFS) component of 40,234,552 or over 40 lakh shares.

The draft papers, however, have not disclosed the total amount which the company is looking to raise from the Indian stock market via this IPO route.

Jawahar Hariram Hemrajani, Eshan Jawahar Hemrajani, Eshan Jawahar Hemrajani, jointly with Dikshita Eshan Hemrajani, Amit Jawahar Hemrajani, Vinne Jawahar Hemrajani, are the promoters and promoter-group selling stakeholders via the public issue.

India Business Excellence Fund and Vistra ITCL (India) are the investors selling stakeholders in the proposed Glass Wall Systems IPO.

The company also disclosed that Glass Wall Systems plans to use ₹60 crore raised from the fresh issue to fund its capital expenditure (capex) needs to set up a GPU Project at the Vile Bhagad, Maharashtra facility for ₹50 crore, and the remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes, the firm informed the markets regulator via the DRHP filing.

Glass Wall Systems plans to allocate up to 50% of the public issue to the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), while allocating 15% for the non-institutional investors (NIIs) and 35% to the retail investors.

IIFL Capital Services Ltd and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd are the book-running lead managers of the public issue, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited (formerly Link Intime India Private Limited) is the registrar to the offer.

About Glass Wall Systems (India) Glass Wall Systems (India) is a façade solutions and fenestration provider which operates in India, Australia, and the United States. According to reports, the company operates in an industry which provides a critical interface between a building’s interior and its external environment, combining advanced materials, precision engineering and architectural design to deliver the end products.

The company's main business is providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and manufacturing services for façade solutions to its clients from the three markets.

