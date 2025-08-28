Upcoming IPO: Mumbai-based SFC Environmental Tech files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via public issue — Details

Upcoming IPO: Mumbai-based wastewater and solid waste treatment firm, SFC Environmental Technologies Ltd, filed its preliminary draft papers with the capital markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), on 25 August 2025.

The company aims to raise funds from the Indian stock market through a combination of fresh issue and offer for sale (OFS) of shares.

SFC Environmental Technologies IPO Details SFC Environmental Technologies is offering a book-built public issue comprising a mix of fresh issue of equity shares with a face value of ₹2 apiece worth up to ₹150 crore, along with an offer for sale (OFS) component of 1,23,07,500 or more than 1.23 crore shares by the firm's promoter and investors selling stakeholders.

Sandeep Sudhakar Asolkar and Saketchandrasingh Pratapsingh Dhandoriya are the promoters selling stakes in the company, while other investors selling stakes are Sarvesh Kumar Garg, Sandeep Sambhaji Parab, Rajesh Kesavan Nambisan, Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Yannamani, Jaya Chandrakant Gogri, Jayshree Harit Shah, Hardik Suresh Matalia, Parag Bipinchandra Shah and Kumaraguru Madurakavi.

The company aims to use ₹47.46 crore raised from the IPO to fund the prepayment or repayment of certain borrowings of the firm and its wholly owned subsidiary, Vasudha Waste Treatment Private Limited. SFC Environmental Tech also disclosed that it plans to use ₹69.67 crore for its working capital needs, according to the draft papers.

IIFL Capital Services Limited, JM Financial Limited, and Nuvama Wealth Management Limited are the book-running lead managers of the public issue, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited is the registrar of the offer.

What does SFC Environmental Technologies do? SFC Environmental Technologies is a wastewater and solid waste treatment company which was founded in 2004. The firm introduced advanced technologies tailored to local conditions, beginning with the C-Tech process for municipal sewage treatment, according to the official website.

As per the website data, the company has maintained an 80% market share in the SBR technology industry. SFC Environmental Technologies' main business comprises operating in wastewater treatment, solid waste treatment, environmental equipment, sustainable solutions, etc.

“The company’s revenue from operations of ₹697.8 crore during fiscal 2025 grew at a CAGR of 15.9% from Fiscal 2023. The company benefited from its increased sales of services for wastewater treatment and solid waste segment,” the company said in its official draft papers release.

SFC Environmental Technologies reportedly commissions 80 plants every year, and has a reference plant capacity of more than 15,000 MLD.

