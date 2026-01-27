Upcoming IPO: PhonePe gives up ₹1,500 crore revenue to future-proof its fintech story before going public

As PhonePe prepares for one of the most anticipated public listings in the Indian fintech space, the company finds itself at a strategic crossroads. Known as the undisputed leader of the UPI ecosystem, PhonePe is currently undergoing what analysts call a "pre-IPO reset"—a calculated shift that involves pausing high-revenue segments to ensure a more sustainable engine for the long haul.

For 58 straight months, PhonePe has sat atop the UPI leaderboard, commanding nearly 47% of the market share. However, as any fintech observer knows, UPI is the "glue," not the gold mine. With zero Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI, PhonePe’s true revenue engine has always been its ability to convert its 650 million+ registered users into consumers of high-margin financial services.

According to its updated Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), PhonePe’s revenue from operations rose 40% year-on-year to ₹7,114 crore in FY25. For the six months ended September 30, 2025, the company reported revenue of ₹3,918 crore and adjusted EBITDA of ₹254 crore, while maintaining bank balances and investments of over ₹6,300 crore as of March 31, 2025.

Regulatory speed bumps: Rent and gaming hit pause The growth narrative, however, faced two sharp regulatory roadblocks—credit card-based rent payments and real money gaming (RMG).

In September 2025, PhonePe discontinued its credit card rent payment service following tighter RBI norms under the payment aggregator framework. The regulator raised concerns over credit card funds being routed into personal, non-merchant accounts. The impact was material: the rent segment contributed about ₹1,262 crore in FY25, nearly 9% of PhonePe’s gross margins.

At the same time, the economics of real money gaming changed dramatically after the enactment of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, along with higher GST levies. Revenue linked to RMG—primarily from advertising and payment gateway services—fell sharply from ₹245 crore in FY25 to ₹71 crore in the first half of FY26.

Combined, these exits effectively carved a ₹1,500 crore hole in PhonePe's annual revenue.

The pivot: Monetising data, merchants and distribution Rather than treating these exits as setbacks, PhonePe is positioning them as part of a strategic pivot built around what it calls a data-driven “flywheel”.

Merchant Services: Online merchants pay transaction fees when customers use UPI, cards, wallets, or netbanking through PhonePe’s gateway. On top of that, PhonePe sells merchant devices like SmartSpeakers and card machines, offers faster settlements and reconciliation tools, and increasingly, advertising. Merchants can pay PhonePe to promote their business inside the app to nearby or relevant users.

Each of these revenue streams may look small on its own, but at PhonePe’s scale, they add up to steady, recurring income.

Lending Distribution: PhonePe is aggressively scaling its role as a Lending Service Provider (LSP). By using the massive trove of transaction data from its 4.7 crore merchants and hundreds of millions of users, it can identify creditworthy borrowers for banks and NBFCs. This commission-based model is high-margin and far less capital-intensive.

The Insurance and Wealth Push: With its Share.Market platform and its growing insurance vertical, PhonePe is moving deeper into the "wallet share" of the Indian middle class. The "fix" for lost rent revenue is simply moving the user from a payment transaction to a wealth-building or risk-mitigation product

Indus Appstore: As an alternative to global app stores, this represents a long-term bet to own the digital ecosystem and capture advertising revenue directly from developers.

IPO lens: Stability over speed PhonePe’s decision to exit Rent and RMG reflects a company prioritizing regulatory cleanliness over short-term vanity metrics. By aligning with RBI’s stricter vision for payment aggregators and distancing itself from the volatile RMG sector, PhonePe is positioning itself as a safe bet for institutional investors.

The IPO, which is notably a 100% Offer for Sale (OFS), indicates that the company believes its existing cash reserves (upwards of ₹1,100 crore) and improving cash flows are sufficient to fund this pivot.

The road ahead The road ahead isn't without risks; the 30% UPI market share cap remains a looming regulatory shadow, but PhonePe’s ability to pivot its revenue engine in real time suggests a management team that isn't just playing the payments game, but the broader financial services marathon.

The pivot is already in motion, and it looks a lot like a diversified, data-driven, full-stack fintech platform.