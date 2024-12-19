Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Upcoming IPO: Solarium Green Energy receives BSE nod for SME IPO launch. Details here

Upcoming IPO: Solarium Green Energy receives BSE nod for SME IPO launch. Details here

Ujjval Jauhari

  Upcoming IPO: Solarium Green Energy receives BSE nod for SME IPO launch. Solarium Green Energy Limited is going public through an IPO to meet working capital requirements, and to address general corporate purpose.

Upcoming IPO: Solarium Green Energy receives BSE nod for SME IPO launch.

Upcoming IPO: Solarium Green Energy has received a nod from the BSE for SME IPO launch.

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has approved the Draft Red Herring Prospectus of – Solarium Green Energy Limited for IPO.

Solarium Green Energy_ objectves of the issue

The company is going public through an IPO to meet working capital requirements, and to address general corporate purposes, has Received In-Principle approval From BSE.

Solarium Green Energy- Size of the IPO

Solarium Green Energy has plans to issue up to 55,00,000 equity shares, each with a face value of 10, in the forthcoming IPO.

About Solarium Green Energy Ltd

Solarium Green Energy Limited, was established to provide turnkey solar solutions. Solarium Green Energy delivers a wide array of services, including design, engineering, procurement, testing, installation, commissioning, and comprehensive operation and maintenance (O&M). Catering to a diverse clientele across residential, commercial, industrial, and government sectors, Solarium Green Energy specializes in an extensive range of projects, including residential and commercial rooftop systems, ground-mounted installations, solar trees, carports, solar-wind hybrid projects, and energy storage solar solutions.

Solarium Green Energy Financials

For the period ended 31st March 2024, Solarium Green Energy reported Revenue of 177.80 Crore and EBITDA of 23.78 Crore & PAT 15.59 Crore.

As per Solarium Green Energy Limited, it remains a leader in the sector. Between FY22 and FY24, Solarium Green Energy successfully completed 8,506 residential rooftop projects, 152 C&I projects, and 8 government projects. As on August’24 Solarium is managing 41 ongoing projects worth 165.29 Crore and As on September’24 new tenders under bidding totalling 252.86 Crore.

Solarium Green Energy-Lead managers and Registars of the issue

Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited has been appointed as the Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue, while Link Intime India Private Limited will serve as the Registrar to the Issue

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
