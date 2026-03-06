Upcoming IPOs: Bonbloc Technologies, Milestone Gears, Eastman Auto & Power get SEBI nod to launch public offers

India’s capital markets regulator, SEBI, has approved Bonbloc Technologies, Milestone Gears, and Eastman Auto, clearing the way for these companies to raise funds through public offerings, which is expected to further expand the size of the Indian stock market.

Following this initial step of receiving SEBI approval, the companies will release their Red Herring Prospectuses (RHPs), which contain full details about the issue size, issue price, lot details, reservation quota, allotment date, and listing date. The SEBI approval is valid for 12 months.

About Bonbloc Technologies The company is an artificial intelligence–native enterprise technology firm that builds next-generation AI-powered SaaS solutions and AI-powered Internet of Things (IoT) products that deliver intelligence, safety, and compliance at a global scale.

Its offerings span application development, business intelligence, digital and cloud services, cybersecurity, and regulatory compliance solutions, particularly within the supply chain and food safety sectors.

The company filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI on September 28, 2025, to raise funds through an initial public offering. The IPO is a book-built issue consisting of a fresh issue of ₹230 crore and an offer for sale of up to 3 crore equity shares.

Milestone Gears The company is a manufacturer of high-precision, complex engineered transmission components that have applications across multiple sectors, including tractors, construction equipment, electric vehicles (EVs), locomotives, windmills, and other heavy industries.

It supplies its products to Indian and global original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers, including their affiliated entities. Between April 1, 2022, and June 30, 2025, it supplied products to more than 50 customers, including all the top nine OEMs in the tractor sector in India.

The company is looking to raise ₹1,100 crore through this IPO, which will be a combination of a fresh issue of shares worth ₹800 crore and an offer for sale of ₹300 crore.

It filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI on November 18, 2025, according to Chittorgarh.

Eastman Auto & Power Eastman Auto & Power Limited (EAPL), part of the JRS Eastman Group, is an Indian energy solutions and power electronics company headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana. It is a prominent player in the energy transition and power solutions sector, focusing on sustainable energy generation, storage, and electrification technologies.

The company filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI on December 9, 2025.

