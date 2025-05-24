Upcoming IPOs: Four mainboard, five SME IPOs to hit Dalal Street next week; Check details here

Upcoming IPOs: The primary market is poised to witness significant activity in the upcoming week, starting Monday, 26 May 2025, with a series of initial public offerings (IPOs) opening for public bidding. The Indian stock market will witness the opening of four mainboard IPOs and five small and medium enterprise (SME) IPOs, apart from other listings.

Data collected from Chittorgarh highlights that companies like Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd, Schloss Bangalore Ltd, Prostarm Info Systems Ltd, and Scoda Tubes Ltd will open their public issues for public subscription in the mainboard segment.

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO Aegis Vopak Terminals Limited, a subsidiary of Aegis Logistics, plans to raise ₹2,800 crore through an entirely fresh issue of 11.91 crore equity shares, according to Mint's earlier report.

The IPO is set to open on Monday, 26 May 2025, and is scheduled to close on Wednesday, 28 May 2025.

The company has fixed its price band at ₹223 to ₹235 per share, with a lot size of 63 shares per lot. The company raised ₹1,260 crore from anchor investors, ahead of its public issue, where they allocated 5,36,17,021 equity shares to 32 mutual funds at the upper price band of ₹235 per equity share.

Aegis Vopak plans to use the proceeds raised from the public issue to pay ₹2,016 crore of debt. ₹671.30 crore will be used to fund the company's capital expenditure (Capex)to acquire a cryogenic LPG terminal at Mangalore. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

ICICI Securities, BNP Paribas, IIFL Capital Services, Jefferies India and HDFC Bank are the book-runners for the public issue, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited is the registrar to the offer.

Leela Hotels IPO (Schloss Bangalore Ltd) Brookfield-backed Schloss Bangalore Ltd is offering a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹2,500 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of ₹1,000 crore as it aims to raise nearly ₹3,500 crore from the public markets through the IPO.

The IPO is set to open on Monday, 26 May 2025, and is scheduled to close on Wednesday, 28 May 2025.

The company has fixed the price band for the public issue in the range of ₹413 to ₹435 per share with a lot size of 34 shares per lot.

The firm, which owns the hotel chain “The Leela” Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, raised ₹1,575 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO.

Schloss Bangalore plans to use the money raised from the public issue to pay loans availed by the company and its subsidiaries. The remaining money will be used for general corporate purposes.

JM Financial, BofA Securities India, Morgan Stanley India Company, JP Morgan India, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, IIFL Securities, ICICI Securities, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, and SBI Capital Markets, are the merchant banks which are managing the public offer, according to Mint's earlier report.

Prostarm Info Systems IPO Prostarm Info Systems IPO is set to open on Tuesday, 27 May 2025, and will close on Thursday, 29 May 2025. The company aims to raise ₹168 crore through a fresh issue of 1.60 crore equity shares from the public markets.

The firm has fixed its price band in the range of ₹95 to ₹105 per share with a lot size of 142 shares per lot. Here are 10 things to know before you subscribe to the IPO.

The company aims to use ₹72.50 lakh from the IPO to fund its working capital requirements. ₹17.95 lakh will be used to prepay or repay certain borrowings to reduce the interest burden and improve leverage ratios of the firm, according to Mint's earlier report.

Choice Capital Advisors Private is the book-running lead manager for the public issue, while KFin Technologies Ltd is the registrar to the offer.

Scoda Tubes IPO Scoda Tubes IPO is set to open for public subscription on Wednesday, 28 May 2025, and will close on Friday, 30 May 2025. The company aims to raise ₹275 crore through an entirely fresh issuance of shares from the Indian stock market.

The company has fixed the price band for the public issue in the range of ₹130 to ₹140 per share with a lot size of 100 shares per lot.

According to Mint's earlier report, the Gujarat-based Scoda Tubes plans to use up to ₹105 crore from the IPO proceeds for the firm's capital expenditure needs to expand the production capacity by 10,000 million tonnes per annum and welded tubes and pipes by 12,130 MTPA. They also aim to use ₹110 crore for the working capital needs of the firm.

Monarch Network Capital is the book-running lead manager for the public issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the offer.

Upcoming SME IPOs Five small and medium enterprises (SME) IPOs are poised to open for public subscription this week.

1. Astonea Labs IPO: Astonea Labs is offering a fresh issue of 27.90 lakh equity shares. The SME IPO is set to open for bidding on Tuesday, 27 May 2025, and close on Thursday, 29 May 2025. The issue will be listed on the BSE SME index. The company has fixed the price band for the IPO in the range of ₹128 to ₹135, with a minimum lot size of 1,000 shares per lot.

2. Blue Water Logistics IPO: Blue Water Logistics is offering an entirely fresh issue of 30 lakh equity shares, which will open for public bidding on Tuesday, 27 May 2025, and will close on Thursday, 29 May 2025. The company has fixed the price band for the IPO in the range of ₹132 to ₹235 per share with a lot size of 1,000 shares per lot. The IPO will be listed on the NSE SME index.

3. Nikita Papers IPO: Nikita Papers is offering a fresh issue of 64.94 lakh equity shares, as the subscription is poised to open for public bidding on Tuesday, 27 May 2025, and will close on Thursday, 29 May 2025. The company has fixed the price band for the IPO in the range of ₹95 to ₹104 per share with a lot size of 1,200 shares per lot. The IPO will be listed in the NSE SME index.

4. Neptune Petrochemicals IPO: Neptune Petrochemicals is offering a fresh issue of 60 lakh shares as the IPO is set to open for public subscription on Wednesday, 28 May 2025, and is set to close on Friday, 30 May 2025. The company has fixed the price band for the IPO in the range of ₹115 to ₹122 per share with a lot size of 1,000 shares per lot. The IPO will be listed in the NSE SME index.

5. NR Vandana Textile IPO: NR Vandana Textile is offering a fresh issue of 61.98 equity shares. The public issue will open for subscription on Wednesday, 28 May 2025, and is scheduled to close on Friday, 30 May 2025. The company fixed the price band for the public issue in the range of ₹42 to ₹45 per share, with a lot size of 3,000 shares per lot. The IPO will be listed in the NSE SME index.

Upcoming IPO Listings 1. Borana Weaves IPO: The public issue is estimated to be listed on Tuesday, 27 May 2025.

2. Dar Credit and Capital IPO: The public issue is expected to be listed on the stock markets on Wednesday, 29 May 2025.

3. Belrise Industries IPO: The public issue is expected to be listed on Wednesday, 28 May 2025.

4. Unified Data-Tech IPO: The public issue is expected to be listed on Thursday, 29 May 2025.