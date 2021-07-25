Upcoming IPOs: When the stock market will open tomorrow after the weekend, two initial public offering (IPOs) — Glenmark Life Sciences and Rolex Rings — will be knocking the doors of both NSE and BSE. As per the tentative dates table of these two upcoming IPOs, Glenmark Life Sciences IPO is expected to open for bidding on 27th July 2021 while Rolex Rings IPO is likely to become available for bidding from 28th July 2021. According to the market observers, Glenmark Life Sciences IPO GMP and Rolex Rings IPO GMP have already started scaling ahead of its subscription opening date.

Here we list out some important details in regard to the two upcoming IPOs:

Grey marker premium (GMP)

Gelnmark Life Sciences IPO GMP today is ₹580, which is ₹380 higher from its yesterday's share price in the grey market. This rise in Gelnmark Life Sciences IPO grey market premium can be understood as its subscription opening date is on 27th July i.e. on Tuesday. However, it would be surprising for the IPO bidders when they would come to know that Rolex Rings IPO GMP has skyrocketed from ₹500 to ₹580, ₹80 up from its yesterday's share pric ein the grey market.

Subscription date

Gelnmark Life Sciences IPO is going to open for subscription on 27th July 2021 and it will remain open for bidding till 29th July 2021. Rolex Rings IPO is expected to open for bidding on 28th July 2021 while it is expected to remain open for subscription till 30th July 2021.

Price band

Gelnmark Life Sciences IPO price has been fixed at ₹695 to ₹720 while the Rolex Ring management is yet to fix its public issue price. Rolex Rings IPO's other details like share allotment date, listing date are expected to become public once the management announces its issue price. So, bidders are expected to keep an eye on the Rolex Rings promoters' activities.

However, the tentative Glenmark Life Sciences IPO allotment date is 3rd August and it is expected to get listed at NSE and BSE on 6th August 2021.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.