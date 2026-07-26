Upcoming IPOs: Manipal Hospitals IPO, Juniper Green Energy IPO among new nine issues to open next week; full list here

Upcoming IPO: The IPO buzz in the primary market is all set to continue as nine new initial public offerings (IPO) are scheduled to open for subscription in the coming week.

Among the upcoming mainboard offerings, the Manipal Health Enterprises IPO, Juniper Green Energy IPO, and MV Electrosystems IPO are set to hit the market, aiming to collectively raise up to ₹11,365 crore. In the SME segment, the Advance Technoforge IPO, Propshop Events & Exhibitions IPO, and Poojaa Precision Engg. IPO are scheduled to open for subscription.

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Apart from new IPOs, the market will also witness seven new companies make their stock market debut in the coming week.

Here are the IPOs scheduled to open in the coming week - Mainboard IPOs Manipal Health Enterprises IPO will open for subscription on July 29 and close on July 31. The mainboard IPO is a book-built issue worth ₹9,275.22 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 13.56 crore shares valued at ₹8,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.16 crore shares amounting to ₹1,275.22 crore.

Juniper Green Energy IPO will open for subscription on July 30 and close on August 3. The IPO is a book-built public issue worth ₹1,800 crore. The offering comprises entirely a fresh issue of equity shares, with OFS component.

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MV Electrosystems IPO for subscription on July 30 and close on August 3. The mainboard IPO is a book-built public issue worth ₹290 crore, comprising entirely a fresh issue of shares with no OFS component.

Meanwhile, Lohia Corp IPO, Indo-MIM IPO, and Xtranet Technologies IPO, which opened for bidding on 23 July, are set to close on July 27.

SME IPOs In the SME segment, Propshop Events & Exhibitions IPO and Advance Technoforge IPO will open for subscription on 27 July and close on 29 July.

Poojaa Precision IPO and H.R.Hygiene Products Ltd. (H.R. Hygiene Products IPO) will open for bidding on 28 July and 29 July, respectively.

Meanwhile, Dhaval Packaging IPO and Fusion Klassroom Edutech IPO will hit the primary market on 30 July and 31 July, respectively.

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Also Read | Manipal Hospitals eyes stronger balance sheet, strategic acquisitions post IPO

New Listings - Lohia Corp IPO: The mainboard IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as July 30.

Indo-MIM IPO: The mainboard IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as July 30.

Xtranet Technologies IPO: The mainboard IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as July 30.

Gulf Lloyds (India) IPO: The SME IPO will list on the BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as July 27.

Metalic Technoforge IPO: The SME IPO will list on the NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as July 28.

Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles IPO: The SME IPO will list on the BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as July 29.

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Silverstorm Parks & Resorts IPO: The SME IPO will list on the BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as July 31.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.