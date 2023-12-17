Upcoming IPOs: From Muthoot Microfin to Electro Force —12 new companies to hit Dalal Street coming week. Check full list
Dalal Street is poised for a bustling week ahead, commencing on December 18, with the introduction of 12 new IPOs, which will collectively raise ₹4,600 crore, an increase from the ₹4,000 crore raised in the previous week.
Amid the buoyant atmosphere at Dalal Street, where benchmark indices, broader markets, and various sectors continually reach new milestones, the primary market is exhibiting increased vitality. This presents numerous investment prospects for investors, as a total of 12 companies are set to launch their initial public offerings (IPOs) next week, accompanied by eight scheduled new listings.
