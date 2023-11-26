Upcoming IPOs next week: From Swashthik Plascon to Graphisads Limited — 6 new public issues to hit Dalal Street
The coming week is also going to witness the launch of six new IPOs in the mainboard segment.
The markets remained super busy with five initial public offerings (IPOs) opening in the mainboard segment with issues like Tata Technologies, which was the most awaited IPO of this year, Fedbank Financial Services, Gandhar Oil Refinery, Flair Writing Industries and Indian Renewable Energy (IREDA).
