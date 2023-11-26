Hello User
Vaamanaa Sethi

  • The coming week is also going to witness the launch of six new IPOs in the mainboard segment.

Six new mainboard segment IPOs to launch next week on Dalal Street. Photo: iStock

The markets remained super busy with five initial public offerings (IPOs) opening in the mainboard segment with issues like Tata Technologies, which was the most awaited IPO of this year, Fedbank Financial Services, Gandhar Oil Refinery, Flair Writing Industries and Indian Renewable Energy (IREDA).

The Tata Technologies IPO proved to be a significant triumph for the Tata Group. The 3,042.51-crore offering witnessed a remarkable subscription rate of 69.43 times. Bids were submitted for 312.65 crore equity shares, valued at 1.56 lakh crore at the upper price band, surpassing the issue size of 4.5 crore. Meanwhile, other issues also received decent responses from investors.

‘’The huge appetite for equities stems from the confidence that investors have in the India growth story and the large universe of fast-growing, well-managed companies, which expected to deliver good profits,'' said Mahavir Lunawat, Managing Director, Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. - a mid-market investment bank.

The coming week is also going to witness the launch of six new IPOs in the mainboard segment. Here’s a full list –

  1. Swashthik Plascon Limited IPO

Swashthik Plascon IPO bidding opened for subscription on November 24, 2023 and will close on November 29, 2023. It is a book-built issue of 40.76 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 47.39 lakh shares.

Swashthik Plascon IPO price band is set at 80 to 86 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 1600 Shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is 137,600. The minimum lot size investment for HNI is 2 lots (3,200 shares) amounting to 275,200.

Shreni Shares Limited is the book running lead manager of the Swashthik Plascon IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Swashthik Plascon IPO is Nikunj Stock Brokers.

2. AMIC Forging Limited IPO

AMIC Forging IPO is all set to open for subscription on November 29, 2023 and will close on December 1, 2023. It is a book-built issue of 34.80 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 27.62 lakh shares.

AMIC Forging IPO price band is set at 121 to 126 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 1000 Shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is 126,000. The minimum lot size investment for HNI is 2 lots (2,000 shares) amounting to 252,000.

Gretex Corporate Services Limited is the book running lead manager of the AMIC Forging IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for AMIC Forging IPO is Gretex Share Broking.

3. Deepak Chemtex Limited IPO

Deepak Chemtex IPO will open for subscription on November 29, 2023 and will open on December 1, 2023. It is a book-built issue of 23.04 crores and it is entirely a fresh issue of 28.8 lakh shares.

Deepak Chemtex IPO price band is set at 76 to 80 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 1600 Shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is 128,000. The minimum lot size investment for HNI is 2 lots (3,200 shares) amounting to 256,000.

Hem Securities Limited is the book running lead manager of the Deepak Chemtex IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Deepak Chemtex IPO is Hem Finlease.

4. Net Avenue Technologies Limited IPO

Net Avenue Technologies IPO will open for subscription on November 30, 2023 and will close on December 4, 2023. It is a book-built issue of 10.25 crores and an entirely fresh issue of 56.96 lakh shares.

Net Avenue Technologies IPO price band is set at 16 to 18 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 8000 Shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is 144,000. The minimum lot size investment for HNI is 2 lots (16,000 shares) amounting to 288,000.

Shreni Shares Limited is the book running lead manager of the Net Avenue Technologies IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Net Avenue Technologies IPO is Shreni Shares.

5. Marinetrans India Limited IPO

Marinetrans India IPO will open for bidding on November 30, 2023 and will close on December 5, 2023. The IPO is a fixed price issue of 10.92 crores and is an entirely fresh issue of 42 lakh shares.

Marinetrans India IPO price is 26 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 4000 Shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is 104,000. The minimum lot size investment for HNI is 2 lots (8,000 shares) amounting to 208,000.

Swaraj shares and securities private limited is the book running lead manager of the Marinetrans India IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Marinetrans India IPO is Nnm Securities.

6. Graphisads Limited IPO

Graphisads IPO will open for bidding on November 30, 2023 and will close on December 5, 2023. The IPO is a fixed price issue of 53.41 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 48.12 lakh shares.

Graphisads IPO price is 111 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 1200 Shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is 133,200. The minimum lot size investment for HNI is 2 lots (2,400 shares) amounting to 266,400.

First Overseas Capital Limited is the book running lead manager of the Graphisads IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Graphisads IPO is Rikhav Securities.

New Listings this week —

  1. Gandhar Oil Refinery — Gandhar Oil IPO listing date is most likely on Thursday next week i.e. on 30th November 2023.
  2. Tata Technologies – Tata technologies shares will list on Tuesday, December 5.
  3. IREDA – IREDA IPO listing date has been fixed for Monday, December 4 on stock exchanges BSE, NSE.
  4. Flair Writing Industries — Flair stocks will list on both exchange houses on Tuesday, December 5.
  5. Fedbank Financial Services — Shares of Fedbank Financial Services will list on NSE, BSE on Tuesday, December 5.

