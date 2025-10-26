Mint Market
Upcoming IPOs: Orkla India IPO, Jayesh Logistics IPO among public issues to open next week

Orkla India IPO among the mainboard public issue and Jayesh Logistics IPO, Game Changers Texfab IPO, Safecure IPO, and Shreeji Global FMCG IPO among SME issues to open next week.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published26 Oct 2025, 02:53 PM IST
The Indian primary market is all set to make a comeback with four new initial public offerings (IPOs) to open for subscription in the upcoming week.

Apart from new IPOs, the market will not witness any new IPO listing in the coming week.

“The Indian primary market has seen large issuances in 2025, following a stellar 2024. In CYTD25, 80 companies have raised US$14 bn through IPOs compared to 91 companies raising US$19 bn in 2024. Offer for sale (OFS) continues to outweigh fresh capital in the overall IPO issuance during the past few years,” said Sanjeev Prasad, MD & Co-Head.

Here's a list of IPOs which will open for subscription next week -

Orkla India IPO

Orkla India IPO will open for subscription on Oct 29 and close on Oct 31. The IPO price band is set at 695 to 730 per share.

Jayesh Logistics IPO

Jayesh Logistics IPO will open for subscription on Oct 27 and close on Oct 29. The IPO price band is set at 116 to 122 per share.

Game Changers Texfab IPO

Game Changers Texfab IPO will open for subscription on Oct 28 and close on Oct 30. The IPO price band has been set at 96 to 102 per share.

Safecure IPO

Safecure IPO will open for subscription on Oct 29 and close on Oct 31. The IPO price is 102 per share .

Shreeji Global FMCG IPO

Shreeji Global FMCG IPO will open for subscription on Nov 4 and close on Nov 7. The IPO price band is set at 120 to 125 per share.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
