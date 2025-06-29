Upcoming IPOs: Seven new public issues, 19 listings scheduled for next week; check full list here

The primary market will continue to remain in action as seven new initial public offerings (IPO) and nineteen listings are scheduled for the upcoming week.

The coming week will witness opening of Crizac Limited IPO and Travel Food Services IPO in the mainboard segment along with five public issues in the SME segment.

" This upcoming wave of IPOs offers investors a diverse mix of opportunities across sectors—further reinforcing the depth and vibrancy of India’s capital markets. As the fundraising pipeline strengthens, we anticipate the primary market could well surpass expectations for the first half of FY26.

With momentum building and valuations looking attractive in select offerings, now is an opportune moment for discerning investors to align with quality businesses entering the listed space," said Bajaj Broking in a note.

Here's a list of IPOs which will open for subscription next week - Crizac IPO The IPO will open for subscription on July 2 and closes on July 4. It is a book-building of ₹860.00 crore and is entirely an offer for sale of 3.51 crore shares.

Travel Food Services IPO The IPO will open for subscription on July 3 and close on July 7. The mainboard segment IPO is a book-building issue and is entirely offer for sale.

Silky Overseas IPO The SME IPO will open for subscription on June 30 and close on July 2. It is a book-building of ₹30.68 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 19.06 lakh shares.

Pushpa Jewellers IPO Pushpa Jewellers IPO will open for subscription on June 30 and close on July 2. The SME IPO is a book-building of ₹98.65 crore and is a combination of fresh issue of 53.70 lakh shares aggregating to ₹78.94 crores and offer for sale of 13.41 lakh shares aggregating to ₹19.71 crores.

Cedaar Textile IPO Cedaar Textile IPO will open for subscription on June 30 and close on July 2. It is a book-building of ₹60.90 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 43.50 lakh shares.

Marc Loire IPO The SME IPO will open for subscription on June 30 and will close on July 2. It is a fixed price of ₹21 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 21 lakh shares.

Vandan Foods IPO Vandan Foods IPO will open for subscription on June 30 and will close on July 2. It is a fixed price of ₹30.36 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 26.40 lakh shares.

New Listings - Kalpataru IPO: The allotment for Kalpataru IPO was finalized on Friday, June 27. The IPO will be list on BSE, NSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, July 1.

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO: The allotment for Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO was finalized on Friday, June 27. The IPO will be list on BSE, NSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, July 1.

Globe Civil Projects IPO: The allotment for Globe Civil Projects IPO was finalized on Friday, June 27. The IPO will be list on BSE, NSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, July 1.

Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO: The allotment for the Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO is expected to be finalized on Monday, June 30. The IPO will be list on BSE, NSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, July 2.

HDB Financial IPO: The allotment for the HDB Financial IPO is expected to be finalized on Monday, June 30. The IPO will be list on BSE, NSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, July 2.

AJC Jewel IPO: The allotment for AJC Jewel IPO was finalized on Friday, June 27. The IPO will be list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, July 1.

Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron IPO: The allotment for Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron IPO was finalized on Friday, June 27. The IPO will be list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, July 1.

Icon Facilitators IPO: The allotment for Icon Facilitators IPO was finalized on Friday, June 27. The IPO will be list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, July 1.

Abram Food IPO: The allotment for Abram Food IPO was finalized on Friday, June 27. The IPO will be list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, July 1.

Supertech EV IPO: The allotment for the Supertech EV IPO is expected to be finalized on Monday, June 30. The IPO will be list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, July 2.

Suntech Infra Solutions IPO: The allotment for the Suntech Infra Solutions IPO is expected to be finalized on Monday, June 30. The IPO will be list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, July 2.

Rama Telecom IPO: The allotment for the Rama Telecom IPO is expected to be finalized on Monday, June 30. The IPO will be list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, July 2.

PRO FX Tech IPO: The allotment for the PRO FX Tech IPO is expected to be finalized on Tuesday, July 1. The IPO will be list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Thursday, July 3.

Ace Alpha Tech IPO: The allotment for the Ace Alpha Tech IPO is expected to be finalized on Tuesday, July 1. The IPO will be list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Thursday, July 3.

Valencia India IPO: The allotment for the Valencia India IPO is expected to be finalized on Tuesday, July 1. The IPO will be list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Thursday, July 3.

Moving Media Entertainment IPO: The allotment for the Moving Media Entertainment IPO is expected to be finalized on Tuesday, July 1. The IPO will be list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Thursday, July 3.

Adcounty Media India IPO: The allotment for the Adcounty Media India IPO is expected to be finalized on Wednesday, July 2. The IPO will be list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Friday, July 4.

Neetu Yoshi IPO: The allotment for the Neetu Yoshi IPO is expected to be finalized on Wednesday, July 2. The IPO will be list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Friday, July 4.

