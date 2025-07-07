Upcoming IPOs: Seven new public issues, nine listings scheduled for this week; check full list here

The momentum in the primary market will all set to continue as seven new public issues, including two in the mainboard segment are set to open for subscription in this week.

In the mainboard segment, Travel Foods Services IPO and Smartworks Co-Working Spaces IPO will open for bidding this week, together raising over ₹2,445 crore via public issue.

Apart from new IPOs, the market will also witness listings of nine new companies will make their stock market debut this week, including Crizac Limited from the mainboard segment. In the SME segment, around seven companies are scheduled to get listed in the exchanges this week.

Here's a list of IPOs which will open for bidding this week - Travel Food Services IPO The mainboard segment IPO opened for subscription on July 7 and will close on July 9. It is a book-building of ₹2,000 crores and is entirely an offer for sale of 1.82 crore shares.

Smartworks Coworking IPO Smartworks Coworking IPO opens for subscription on July 10 and closes on July 14. The IPO is a book-building of ₹582.56 crore and is a combination of fresh issue of 1.09 crore shares aggregating to ₹445.00 crores and offer for sale of 0.34 crore shares aggregating to ₹137.56 crores.

Chemkart India IPO Chemkart India IPO bidding opened for subscription on July 7 and will close on July 9. The SME IPO is a book-building of ₹80.08 crore and is a combination of fresh issue of 26.00 lakh shares aggregating to ₹64.48 crores and offer for sale of 6.29 lakh shares aggregating to ₹15.60 crores.

Smarten Power Systems IPO Smarten Power Systems IPO bidding opened for subscription on July 7 and will close on July 9. The SME IPO is a fixed price of ₹50 crore and is a combination of fresh issue of 40.01 lakh shares aggregating to ₹40.01 crores and offer for sale of 10 lakh shares aggregating to ₹10 crores.

GLEN Industries IPO GLEN Industries IPO will open for subscription on July 8 and closes on July 10. It is a book-building of ₹63.02 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 64.97 lakh shares.

Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO will open for subscription on July 9 and close on July 11. It is a book-building of ₹27.56 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 22.41 lakh shares.

New Listings - Crizac Limited IPO: The allotment for Crizac IPO was finalized on Monday, July 7. The IPO will be list on BSE, NSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, July 9.

Silky Overseas IPO: The shares got listed on July 7.

Pushpa Jewellers IPO: The shares got listed on NSE SME on July 7.

Cedaar Textile IPO: The shares got listed on NSE SME on July 7.

Marc Loire IPO: The SME IPO will be list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Monday, July 7.

Vandan Foods IPO: The shares got listed on BSE SME on July 7.

Cryogenic OGS IPO: The allotment for the Cryogenic OGS IPO is expected to be finalized on Tuesday, July 8. The IPO will be list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Thursday, July 10.

White Force IPO: The allotment for the White Force IPO is expected to be finalized on Tuesday, July 8. The IPO will be list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Thursday, July 10.

Meta Infotech IPO: The allotment for the Meta Infotech IPO is expected to be finalized on Wednesday, July 9. Meta Infotech IPO will be list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Friday, July 11.