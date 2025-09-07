Upcoming IPOs: Urban Company IPO, Dev Accelerator IPO among public issues to open next week; check full list here

The buzz in the primary market is all set to continue with nearly nine new initial public offering (IPOs), three in mainboard and seven in SME segment, are scheduled to open next week.

Advertisement

In the mainboard segment, Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO, Dev Accelerator IPO and Urban Company IPO will be opening for bidding.

Apart from new IPOs, the market will also witness eight new listings in the upcoming week.

Here are IPOs which will open for subscription next week - Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO The mainboard IPO will open for subscription on Sep 10 and closes on Sep 12. The IPO price band is set at ₹155 to ₹165 per share.

Dev Accelerator IPO The IPO will open for subscription on Sep 10 and close on Sep 12. The IPO price band is set at ₹56 to ₹61 per share.

Advertisement

Urban Company IPO The IPO will open for subscription on Sep 10 and closes on Sep 12. The IPO price band is set at ₹98 to ₹103 per share.

SME IPOs Around seven new IPOs in the small and medium enterprise (SME) segment will open for subscription next week.

Krupalu Metals IPO, Nilachal Carbo Metalicks IPO, Karbonsteel Engineering IPO, Taurian MPS IPO, Jay Ambe Supermarkets IPO, Airfloa Rail Technology IPO and L.T.Elevator IPO are among the new public issues opening for bidding.

On Monday, Krupalu Metals IPO and Nilachal Carbo Metalicks IPO will open for bidding. Meanwhile, Karbonsteel Engineering IPO and Taurian MPS IPO will open on Tuesday, September 9.

Advertisement

Also Read | Stocks to buy under ₹100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends 3 shares to buy on Monday

New Listings - Among mainboard public issues, Amanta Healthcare IPO will list on both BSE and NSE on September 9.

Meanwhile, in SME segment, Rachit Prints IPO will list on Monday, meanwhile, Goel Construction IPO and Optivalue Tek Consulting IPO will make market debut on Wednesday, September 10.

Austere Systems IPO, Vigor Plast India IPO, Sharvaya Metals IPO will make their stock market debut on Friday, September 12, in the coming week.