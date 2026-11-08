PSU dividend record dates this week: CONCOR, ONGC, NBCC, RITES, HUDCO, NLC- Check amount, record date, payment timeline

Investors tracking PSU dividends should note record dates of November 11 for CONCOR, HUDCO, NBCC (India) and RITES, and November 12 for ONGC and NLC India. Declared payouts range from 0.25 to 8 per share.

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CONCOR
NLCINDIA
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Sharmila Bhadoria
Published8 Nov 2026, 01:21 PM IST
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Check upcoming PSU dividend record dates (AI image for representational purpose)
Check upcoming PSU dividend record dates (AI image for representational purpose)

PSU dividend record dates this week: Container Corporation of India (CONCOR), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), RITES, RITES and NLC India are among key public sector undertakings (PSUs) with their dividend record dates scheduled in next few days.

At least six PSUs are set to cut off the eligibility period for dividend in the coming week, i.e. between November 9 and November 13. Here are all the details about upcoming PSU dividend record dates.

PSU dividend record dates this week

CONCOR, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), NBCC, RITES, HUDCO, NLC- India, NBCC (India) are the seven firms mentioned in the list.

Company NamePurposeRecord Date
Container Corporation of India LtdInterim Dividend Rs. 1.9011 Nov 2026
Housing & Urban Development Corporation LtdInterim Dividend Rs. 1.3511 Nov 2026
NBCC (India) LtdInterim Dividend Rs. 0.2511 Nov 2026
RITES LtdInterim Dividend Rs. 1.9011 Nov 2026
NLC India LtdInterim Dividend Rs. 1.5012 Nov 2026
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation LtdInterim Dividend12 Nov 2026

CONCOR dividend record date

CONCOR share price closed marginally lower at 439.10 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 33,442.64 crore on Friday, November 6. The PSU has announced 1.9 per equity share dividend for financial year 2026-27 and fixed November 11 as the record date. The second interim dividend will be paid or dispatched to the shareholders on or after November 20, 2026. The payment will be made within 30 days of its declaration.

ONGC dividend record date

ONGC share price closed 0.83% higher at 232 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 2,91,862.48 crore on Friday. It has announced 8 per equity share dividend with a face value of 5 each. The record date for ONGC dividend is Thursday, November 12. Dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration.

HUDCO dividend

HUDCO has announced 1.35 per equity share dividend and has fixed November 11 as the record date. The PSU stock closed 1.20% higher at 159.95 per share on BSE with an Mcap of 32,020.39 crore on Friday.

NBCC India dividend

Shares of NBCC (India) closed 2.86% lower at 78.10 per share on BSE with an Mcap of 21,087.00 crore on Friday. The company has announced 0.25 per share dividend with a face value of Re 1 each. The board has fixed November 11 as the record date.

RITES dividend

The company has announced 1.90 per share dividend with a face value of 10 each. The board has fixed November 11 as the record date. RITES share price closed 0.99% lower at 194.50 per share on BSE with an Mcap of 9,347.74 crore on Friday. Interim dividend shall be paid on or before 03rd December, 2026.

NLC India

Shares of NLC India closed 1.55% at 237.55 per share on BSE with an Mcap of 32,967.29 crore on Friday. The PSU has announced announced 1.50 per share dividend with November 12 fixed as record date. The payment will be made as per the statutory timelines in one or more tranches, as per its BSE filing.

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