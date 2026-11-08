PSU dividend record dates this week: CONCOR, ONGC, NBCC, RITES, HUDCO, NLC- Check amount, record date, payment timeline

At least six PSUs are set to cut off the eligibility period for dividend in the coming week, i.e. between November 9 and November 13. Here are all the details about upcoming PSU dividend record dates.

PSU dividend record dates this week CONCOR, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), NBCC, RITES, HUDCO, NLC- India, NBCC (India) are the seven firms mentioned in the list.

Company Name Purpose Record Date Container Corporation of India Ltd Interim Dividend Rs. 1.90 11 Nov 2026 Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd Interim Dividend Rs. 1.35 11 Nov 2026 NBCC (India) Ltd Interim Dividend Rs. 0.25 11 Nov 2026 RITES Ltd Interim Dividend Rs. 1.90 11 Nov 2026 NLC India Ltd Interim Dividend Rs. 1.50 12 Nov 2026 Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd Interim Dividend 12 Nov 2026

CONCOR dividend record date CONCOR share price closed marginally lower at ₹439.10 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹33,442.64 crore on Friday, November 6. The PSU has announced ₹1.9 per equity share dividend for financial year 2026-27 and fixed November 11 as the record date. The second interim dividend will be paid or dispatched to the shareholders on or after November 20, 2026. The payment will be made within 30 days of its declaration.

ONGC dividend record date ONGC share price closed 0.83% higher at ₹232 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹2,91,862.48 crore on Friday. It has announced ₹8 per equity share dividend with a face value of ₹5 each. The record date for ONGC dividend is Thursday, November 12. Dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration.

HUDCO dividend HUDCO has announced ₹1.35 per equity share dividend and has fixed November 11 as the record date. The PSU stock closed 1.20% higher at ₹159.95 per share on BSE with an Mcap of ₹32,020.39 crore on Friday.

NBCC India dividend Shares of NBCC (India) closed 2.86% lower at ₹78.10 per share on BSE with an Mcap of ₹21,087.00 crore on Friday. The company has announced ₹0.25 per share dividend with a face value of Re 1 each. The board has fixed November 11 as the record date.

RITES dividend The company has announced ₹1.90 per share dividend with a face value of ₹10 each. The board has fixed November 11 as the record date. RITES share price closed 0.99% lower at ₹194.50 per share on BSE with an Mcap of ₹9,347.74 crore on Friday. Interim dividend shall be paid on or before 03rd December, 2026.