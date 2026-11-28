Stock split, bonus issue record dates next week, Nov 30- Dec 4: Investors will have several corporate actions to track next week, with bonus issues, a stock split and a capital reduction scheduled between November 30 and December 4. IT major Tech Mahindra will turn ex-bonus for its 1:1 issue, while Indus Finance has announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 5:9. Interarch Building Solutions will also turn ex-split for its 1:5 stock split.

Beeyu Overseas is another company in focus, although its corporate action is a reduction in equity share capital rather than a bonus issue or stock split. Interestingly, no stocks are scheduled to turn ex-dividend during the week.

Interarch Building Solutions stock split: 1:5 ratio Interarch Building Solutions has fixed November 30 as the record date for its 1:5 stock split. The date will also be the ex-split date.

Under the proposed corporate action, each existing equity share with a face value of ₹10 will be divided into five shares with a face value of ₹2 each. The move will increase the number of outstanding shares while reducing their face value and adjusting the market price proportionately.

For instance, an investor holding 100 shares before the split will hold 500 shares after the corporate action. The overall value of the investment will remain unchanged solely as a result of the split, as the share price will adjust in proportion to the change in the number of shares.

Companies generally undertake stock splits to improve share liquidity and make their shares more accessible to a wider pool of investors.

Interarch shares have declined 5% over the past week but gained 2% over the past month. The stock remains under pressure over longer periods, falling 31% so far in 2026 and 37% over the past year.

Tech Mahindra bonus issue: 1:1 ratio Tech Mahindra will turn ex-bonus on November 30 for its 1:1 bonus issue. This will be the IT company's first bonus issue in 11 years.

The company has fixed November 30 as the record date to determine eligible shareholders. Under the 1:1 ratio, investors will receive one additional fully paid-up equity share for every existing share held.

Tech Mahindra has scheduled the allotment of bonus shares for December 1, while the additional shares are expected to become available for trading on December 2.

The company had announced the bonus issue alongside its September-quarter results in October. It reported a 33% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹1,586 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. Revenue from operations rose 15.6% year-on-year to ₹16,180 crore. On a sequential basis, revenue increased 3%, while net profit grew 8.2%.

Separately, Tech Mahindra had declared an interim dividend of ₹15 per share for FY27, with October 23, 2026, as the record date. The dividend is independent of the bonus issue.

Tech Mahindra has gained 4% in 1 week, 14% in 3 months and 24% in 6 months. Meanwhile, in the last 1 year, it has added 20%

Beeyu Overseas capital reduction Beeyu Overseas has fixed November 30, 2026, as the record date for its capital reduction approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The company will reduce its equity share capital by 99.41%, extinguishing 1,40,58,633 shares as part of a restructuring exercise to write off accumulated losses of approximately ₹23.14 crore. The adjustment will involve the company's Capital Reserve, Securities Premium Reserve and paid-up equity share capital.

Trading in the company's shares on the BSE (scrip code: 532645) will be suspended from November 30 to implement the corporate action.

The small-cap stock has been under pressure recently, down 24% in 1 week, 23% in 1 month, 29% in 6 months and 37% in the last 1 year.

Indus Finance bonus issue: 5:9 ratio Indus Finance will turn ex-bonus on December 1 for its bonus issue in the ratio of 5:9. The company will issue five fully paid-up equity shares for every nine shares held by eligible shareholders.

The record date is December 1, while the allotment is scheduled for December 2. The bonus shares are expected to become available for trading on December 3. The new shares will carry a face value of ₹1 each.

For example, an investor holding 90 shares will receive 50 additional shares, taking the total holding to 140 shares.

Indus Finance shares have rallied sharply, gaining 29% over the past month, 100% in 3 months and 285% in 6 months. The stock has surged 930% over one year, while its five-year return stands over 5,000%.

View full Image View full Image Corporate actions next week (AI-generated image for representational purposes)

Stock market this week: Sensex, Nifty snap four-week winning streak Domestic equity benchmarks ended a volatile, holiday-shortened week in the red, snapping a four-week winning streak. Rising crude oil prices, a weaker rupee and renewed selling in heavyweight stocks weighed on investor sentiment.

Continued foreign institutional buying provided some support, while a recovery in Asian technology stocks prompted some rotation of funds away from Indian equities, particularly IT stocks.

The Nifty 50 fell 277.30 points, or 1.07%, to close at 25,607.20 on Friday. The BSE Sensex declined 989.33 points, or 1.17%, to settle at 83,339.26.

For the week, the Nifty lost 0.75%, while the Sensex shed 0.69%, ending a four-week rally during which the benchmark indices had gained around 14-15%.