Upcoming stock splits to watch in August: Do you hold any?

Investors keeping an eye on the stock market for approaching stock splits should be aware that the four stocks Rama Steel Tubes Ltd, PDS Ltd, Alfavision Overseas (India) Limited, and Kritika Wires Ltd will all have stock splits in the coming and remaining days of August.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Investors keeping an eye on the stock market for approaching stock splits should be aware that the four stocks Rama Steel Tubes Ltd, PDS Ltd, Alfavision Overseas (India) Limited, and Kritika Wires Ltd will all have stock splits in the coming and remaining days of August. When a corporation lowers the face value of each share at a predetermined ratio, it issues additional shares to its existing owners by initiating a stock split. The number of shares on the market rises following a stock split action, but an investor's investment value in that specific stock stays the same.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Investors keeping an eye on the stock market for approaching stock splits should be aware that the four stocks Rama Steel Tubes Ltd, PDS Ltd, Alfavision Overseas (India) Limited, and Kritika Wires Ltd will all have stock splits in the coming and remaining days of August. When a corporation lowers the face value of each share at a predetermined ratio, it issues additional shares to its existing owners by initiating a stock split. The number of shares on the market rises following a stock split action, but an investor's investment value in that specific stock stays the same.
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd
The Board of Directors of the company said in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI [Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015, we wish to inform you that the Company has fixed Friday,26th August 2022 as the "Record date" for determining eligibility of members for the purpose of subdivision of the equity shares of the Company from Face Value of Rs. 5/- each fully paid-up to Face Value of Re. 1/- each fully paid-up. Upon sub-division of face value of each share from Rs. 5/- to Re. 1/-, all fractions resulting from the sub-division of equity shares shall be consolidated into whole equity shares and the same will be disposed of at the market price and the net proceeds (less expenses, if any) will be distributed proportionately, as far as practicable, to the members concerned."
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd
The Board of Directors of the company said in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI [Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015, we wish to inform you that the Company has fixed Friday,26th August 2022 as the "Record date" for determining eligibility of members for the purpose of subdivision of the equity shares of the Company from Face Value of Rs. 5/- each fully paid-up to Face Value of Re. 1/- each fully paid-up. Upon sub-division of face value of each share from Rs. 5/- to Re. 1/-, all fractions resulting from the sub-division of equity shares shall be consolidated into whole equity shares and the same will be disposed of at the market price and the net proceeds (less expenses, if any) will be distributed proportionately, as far as practicable, to the members concerned."
The shares of Rama Steel Tubes Ltd, closed on Friday at ₹574.85, up by 5.00% from the previous close. In the last 1 year, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 135.88% and on a YTD basis, the stock has gained 61.45% so far in 2022.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The shares of Rama Steel Tubes Ltd, closed on Friday at ₹574.85, up by 5.00% from the previous close. In the last 1 year, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 135.88% and on a YTD basis, the stock has gained 61.45% so far in 2022.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
PDS Ltd
The Board of Directors of the company said in a stock exchange filing that “The Company has fixed Monday, August 29, 2022 as the Record Date for determining the eligibility of Shareholders for sub-division /split of Equity Shares of 1 (One) Equity Share having Face Value of ₹10/‐ each into 5 (Five) Equity Shares having Face Value of ₹2/‐ each, pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI Listing Regulations."
PDS Ltd
The Board of Directors of the company said in a stock exchange filing that “The Company has fixed Monday, August 29, 2022 as the Record Date for determining the eligibility of Shareholders for sub-division /split of Equity Shares of 1 (One) Equity Share having Face Value of ₹10/‐ each into 5 (Five) Equity Shares having Face Value of ₹2/‐ each, pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI Listing Regulations."
On the NSE, the shares of PDS Limited closed on Friday at ₹1,700.00 apiece, down by 1.81% from the previous close. On a YTD basis, the stock has gained 0.81% so far in 2022.
On the NSE, the shares of PDS Limited closed on Friday at ₹1,700.00 apiece, down by 1.81% from the previous close. On a YTD basis, the stock has gained 0.81% so far in 2022.
Alfavision Overseas (India) Limited
The Board of Directors of the company said in a regulatory filing that “Pursuant to Reg. 42 of the Listing Regulations and relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder, the Company has fixed Monday, August 29, 2022 as the ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of determining the eligibility of Shareholders for subdivision/split of face value of the equity shares of the Company from face value of Rs.10/- per share to face value of Rs.1/- per share."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Alfavision Overseas (India) Limited
The Board of Directors of the company said in a regulatory filing that “Pursuant to Reg. 42 of the Listing Regulations and relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder, the Company has fixed Monday, August 29, 2022 as the ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of determining the eligibility of Shareholders for subdivision/split of face value of the equity shares of the Company from face value of Rs.10/- per share to face value of Rs.1/- per share."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On Friday, the shares of Alfavision Overseas (India) Limited closed at ₹261.25 apiece, up by 3.61% from the previous close. In the last 1 year, the stock has given a multibagger return of 575.94% and on a YTD basis, the stock has given a multibagger return of 109.50% so far in 2022.
On Friday, the shares of Alfavision Overseas (India) Limited closed at ₹261.25 apiece, up by 3.61% from the previous close. In the last 1 year, the stock has given a multibagger return of 575.94% and on a YTD basis, the stock has given a multibagger return of 109.50% so far in 2022.
Kritika Wires Ltd
According to Trendlyne, the Board of Directors of Kritika Wires Ltd. has scheduled August 30, 2022 as the record date for evaluating the eligibility of the shareholders for the subdivision or splitting of the face value of the company's equity shares from Rs. 10 per share to Rs. 2 per share.
According to Trendlyne, the Board of Directors of Kritika Wires Ltd. has scheduled August 30, 2022 as the record date for evaluating the eligibility of the shareholders for the subdivision or splitting of the face value of the company's equity shares from Rs. 10 per share to Rs. 2 per share.