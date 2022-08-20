Upcoming stock splits to watch in August: Do you hold any?

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd

The Board of Directors of the company said in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI [Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015, we wish to inform you that the Company has fixed Friday,26th August 2022 as the "Record date" for determining eligibility of members for the purpose of subdivision of the equity shares of the Company from Face Value of Rs. 5/- each fully paid-up to Face Value of Re. 1/- each fully paid-up. Upon sub-division of face value of each share from Rs. 5/- to Re. 1/-, all fractions resulting from the sub-division of equity shares shall be consolidated into whole equity shares and the same will be disposed of at the market price and the net proceeds (less expenses, if any) will be distributed proportionately, as far as practicable, to the members concerned."