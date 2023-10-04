Updater Services share price rebounds after opening at discount. Buy, hold or exit?
Updater Services share price may go down towards ₹270 per share levels, if it breaches ₹290 levels in near term, say stock market experts
Stock market today: Updater Services IPO today listed on Indian bourses at 5 per cent discount. Updater Services share price opened on NSE at ₹285 per equity share but it witnessed sharp upside after discounted listing and hit intraday high of ₹298.65 apiece, paring almost losses of the allottees that they incurred after listing.
