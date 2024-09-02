Markets
Mint Explainer: The pros and cons of a UPI block mechanism from stockbrokers
Neha Joshi 5 min read 02 Sep 2024, 12:13 PM IST
SummarySebi would like stockbrokers to provide a UPI block mechanism. But what is a UPI block, and why has Sebi proposed this?
The Securities and Exchange Board of India last week proposed regulatory changes requiring qualified stockbrokers to provide their clients with a unified payments interface (UPI) for blocking funds to trade in the secondary markets.Mint explains the concept of the UPI block mechanism, how it works, whom it will benefit, and what disadvantages it could throw up.
