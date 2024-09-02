Mint Explainer: The pros and cons of a UPI block mechanism from stockbrokers

Why does Sebi want to make the mechanism mandatory?

Sebi has highlighted that the UPI block mechanism offers enhanced security for investors. This includes the immediate and hassle-free return of funds or securities, and no impact on the pay-out in case of a default by a trading member. Clients opting to use the UPI block mechanism for secondary market trades will also benefit from earning interest on the funds held in their bank accounts, according to Sebi’s paper.