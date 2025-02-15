UPL, Maruti Suzuki, SBI Card, Bajaj Finance... These 10 stocks outshine gold prices in 2025 while Nifty 50 falls 3%

Despite significant losses in the Indian stock market—driven by US President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff policies, heavy foreign capital outflows, and weak domestic macroeconomic indicators—10 stocks from the BSE 500 index have surged 15-29% this year (as of February 14). These stocks have outperformed even gold, which has delivered stellar gains amid weak market sentiment.

Trump's tariff tantrums, global economic uncertainty, the rupee's weakness, and central bank buying are the key factors driving gold prices higher.

On the other hand, the FPI selloff, concerns over a trade war, weak quarterly earnings, and signs of a slowdown in the Indian economy have weighed on the stock market.

Spot gold prices in India have surged 13 per cent year-to-date (YTD) against a 3 per cent decline in Nifty 50.

However, amid the stock market selloff, 10 stocks of the BSE 500 index have clocked solid double-digit gains.

Top gainers of the BSE 500 index According to Capitalmarket data, shares of SBI Cards (up 29.29 per cent) have gained the most in the BSE 500 index YTD, followed by Navin Fluorine International (up 23.65 per cent) and UPL (up 23.47 per cent).

Moreover, shares of Bajaj Finance (up 23 per cent), SRF (up 22.97 per cent), Redington (up 22.72 per cent), Bajaj Finserv (up 17.38 per cent), Maruti Suzuki (up 16.59 per cent), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (up 15.85 per cent) and Godfrey Phillips (up 14.52 per cent), have also risen more than gold prices.

Shares of Shree Cement (up 10.87 per cent), Tata Consumer (up 11.74 per cent) and Zensar Tech (up 10.24 per cent) have also seen double-digit gains YTD. Overall, 13 stocks in the BSE 500 index have risen over 10 per cent this year.

The top losers of the BSE 500 index However, out of 500 stocks in the BSE 500 index, 447 are in the red on a YTD basis.

The biggest losers are Kaynes Tech (down 45.98 per cent), Whirlpool India (down 45.57 per cent), Newgen Software (down 43.60 per cent), Sterling and Wilson (down 43.17 per cent) and Techno Electric & Engineering Company (down 41.09 per cent).

As many as 324 stocks have fallen more than 10 per cent YTD, while 142 stocks have plunged more than 20 per cent and 34 stocks have crashed more than 30 per cent.

More pain in the offing? The Nifty 50 is now about 13 per cent down from its all-time high of 26,277. It has been down monthly since October last year. Experts believe the index is in oversold territory, and a rebound could be on the cards.

However, concerns persist. Trump's tariff policies are not clear, and no one knows when the FPI selloff will stop.

So, the domestic market may continue experiencing the trend of sell-on-rise. Some experts expect the market to stabilise after March, with improved Q4 numbers.

According to Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst - Technical & Derivatives at Angel One, the price action, testing both the swing low and the lower boundary of the 'falling wedge' pattern, indicates a bearish sentiment in the market.

Krishan believes a breakdown could trigger a significant sell-off, leading to increased volatility and further downward movement in asset prices.

"From a technical standpoint, any decisive breakdown below the 22,800-22,700 zone (lower band) could trigger fresh room for 22,500-22,400 in the near period, potentially a decline of nearly 15 per cent from the all-time high. A series of resistances could be seen, starting from 23,300-23,350 (20 DEMA and neckline of the breakdown), followed by 23,500 (upper band of the wedge). Only a breach of these levels could provide some relief for market participants," said Krishan.

