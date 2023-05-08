UPL net profit shrinks to Rs. 3,569 crore due to planting season delay2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 07:18 PM IST
The company's revenue grew by a meagre 4.5% to ₹16,569 crore during the March quarter as compared to ₹15,861 crore in the year-ago period
MUMBAI : Hit by delays in planting season, UPL Ltd., the country’s largest agricultural products and solutions provider, on Monday, reported a 42.6% decline in its March quarter consolidated net profit at ₹792 crore as against ₹1,379 crore in the same period of FY2022.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×