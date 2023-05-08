Hello User
UPL net profit shrinks to Rs. 3,569 crore due to planting season delay

2 min read . 07:18 PM IST Mayur Bhalerao
UPL declared a dividend of Rs. 10 per equity share for the March quarter.

The company's revenue grew by a meagre 4.5% to 16,569 crore during the March quarter as compared to 15,861 crore in the year-ago period

MUMBAI :Hit by delays in planting season, UPL Ltd., the country’s largest agricultural products and solutions provider, on Monday, reported a 42.6% decline in its March quarter consolidated net profit at 792 crore as against 1,379 crore in the same period of FY2022. 

UPL declared a dividend of Rs. 10 per equity share for the quarter, while announcing its financials.     

The company said in an exchange filing that the March quarter was impacted by a rapid decline in product prices and delays in planting season, resulting in headwinds for product placements.  

The company's revenue grew by a meagre 4.5% to 16,569 crore during the March quarter as compared to 15,861 crore in the year-ago period.  

"We reduced our gross debt by over $600 million and net debt by $440 million, driven by improved cash flow from operations and a leaner working capital cycle," said Jai Shroff, chairman and group CEO of UPL.  The company has reduced its debt to $2.06 billion as at the end of March. 

For the full fiscal FY2023, UPL recorded a 2% decline in its consolidated net profit at 3,569 crore, compared to 3,626 crore in FY2022.  

The company's annual revenue grew 16% to 53,576 crore in FY2023, compared to 46,240 crore in FY2022.   

The company's operating profit declined by 16% during the March quarter to 3,033 crore as against 3,591 crore in the year-ago period. Operating margins were lower mainly due to headwinds in the post-patent space, which, in a way, has offset the company’s performance during the first nine months of FY2023. 

Mike Frank, CEO, UPL Global Crop Protection said, "FY2023 was a tale of two distinct periods, our performance in the first nine months delivered >20% growth in revenue and EBITDA. The fourth quarter was an unusual one with pricing pressure and delayed purchases by channel in the post-patent space due to oversupply of certain molecules."  

Shroff, however, said that the company is confident of delivering a better profitability growth in FY2024. 

