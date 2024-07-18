UPL, PI Industries, Rallis, Sharda Cropchem others: Should you Buy or Sell the stock as monsoon activity catches pace

  • Stock Market Today: UPL, PI Industries, Rallis, Sharda Cropchem share prices have been rebounding, having gained up to 14% in a month. Analysts expect volume growth to catch pace as sowing activity and acreage has improved with progress on monsoon. Global prices however still remain watched for

Ujjval Jauhari
First Published18 Jul 2024, 02:07 PM IST
UPL, PI, Rallis, Sharda others: Should you Buy or Sell as monsoon picks pace ?
UPL, PI, Rallis, Sharda others: Should you Buy or Sell as monsoon picks pace ?

Stock Market Today: UPL Ltd, PI Industries , Sharda Cropchem , Rallis India share prices have rebounded up to 14% in a month. The monsoon activities catching pace have added to the confidence of investors as they expect pick up inn earnings outlook and share prices of Agrochemical companies.

While the announcements by meteorological departments had been encouraging in past few months, some delay in arrival of monsoon however had left investors anxious on UPL Ltd, PI Industries , Sharda Cropchem , Rallis India share prices. After seeing some deficit in June the rainfall activity nevertheless has picked up pace in July. The delayed sowing activity has also is improving and as of July15, 2024 was up 10% YoY, aided by crops like rice, maize, and pulses being up etc.

Also Read | With Indian stock market at record high, should we shift focus to gold, silver?

Analysts as those at Antique Stock Broking post their channel checks have said that their interactions suggest that the domestic agrochemical industry is poised for strong mid-teens volume growth led by strong placement in primary channel driven by positive monsoon sentiment. The Crop acreages as on July 15, 2024 was up 10% YoY.

 

Not surprising the investor confidence is increasing. The lower than normal and uneven monsoon in the previous year had impacted the agrochemicals sales in the country. The destocking of channel inventory amidst heightened exports from China, had kept pressure on the global agrochemical industry and had posed challenges for domestic manufacturers too. Only PI Industries with large portfolio of patented products had seen some cushion on earnings.

 

Also Read | Stocks to Buy: Multibagger Solar Ind, Azad Eng, Astra- 3 ICICI Sec Defence picks

Thus the good monsoon progress now is supporting investor confidence at least on the domestic focused companies. To be sure while the volume growth prospects are improving, pricing pressure may still continue. Also export oriented companies will gradually see an upticks.

Also Read | IDBI Bank share price jumps 7% on RBI’s ‘fit and proper’ report on bidders

For domestic companies Antique analysts said that they believe that the growth momentum will continue in 1HFY25 as long as rainfall is buoyant, resulting in strong volume growth coupled with margin expansion as companies have retained some benefits of lower raw material prices. For exporters however analysts at Antique expect volume growth to improve sequential demand recovery from 1HFY25 onwards, with margin being under pressure in the near term. Sumitomo Chemicals and Sharda Cropchem are Antique's top picks in the space. They like Paradeep Phosphate in the fertilizer space.

 

Analysts at Centrum Stock Broking also expect normal monsoon and onset of timely rains to benefit agrochemicals segment with good volume growth. However, generics pricing as per Centrum still remains subdued which is expected to impact agrochemical revenues. Global destocking as per analysts has ended in chemicals albeit still persists in some small sub-segments. The agrochemicals inventories still remain elevated in global arena, as per Centrum analysts.

"After a disrupted 2023, the sector should rebalance in 1HCY24 and may see a revival in 2HCY24" said HSBC Securities ad Capital Markets (India) Private Limited. HSBC maintain Buy on UPL and PI Industries while they have Hold on Bayer Cropscience and have Reduce ratings on Rallis India Ltd and and Tata Chemicals as they have revise target privets on changes to estimates and valuation

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
7%

1 of 7Read Full Story
₹588.25 Cr

2 of 7Read Full Story
₹20,000 Cr

3 of 7Read Full Story
7.93 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
₹8,943 Cr

5 of 7Read Full Story
10%

6 of 7Read Full Story
20 Yrs

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:18 Jul 2024, 02:07 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsUPL, PI Industries, Rallis, Sharda Cropchem others: Should you Buy or Sell the stock as monsoon activity catches pace

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

313.50
03:40 PM | 18 JUL 2024
-12.85 (-3.94%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

331.20
03:40 PM | 18 JUL 2024
8.8 (2.73%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

142.70
03:29 PM | 18 JUL 2024
-12.75 (-8.2%)

Tata Steel

166.25
03:29 PM | 18 JUL 2024
-0.8 (-0.48%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

India Cements

345.50
03:29 PM | 18 JUL 2024
22.45 (6.95%)

IDBI Bank

91.90
03:29 PM | 18 JUL 2024
3.98 (4.53%)

Endurance Technologies

2,679.00
03:29 PM | 18 JUL 2024
102.4 (3.97%)

Kfin Technologies

780.00
03:29 PM | 18 JUL 2024
27 (3.59%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,099.00-147.00
    Chennai
    74,659.00-440.00
    Delhi
    74,512.00-294.00
    Kolkata
    75,539.0073.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue