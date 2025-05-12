UPL Q4 Results: Company posts ₹1,079 crore profit vs loss YoY, declares 300% dividend of ₹6 apiece

UPL Q4 Results: Agrochemical firm, UPL Ltd, on Monday, May 12, posted a ₹1,079 crore profit for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q4 FY25), as against a loss of ₹80 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company's board, along with its financial results, also approved the dividend payment. Board has recommended dividend of 300% i.e. Rs. 6/- per equity share on equity shares of Rs. 2/- each (on fully paid-up equity shares and partly paid-up equity shares in proportion to their share in the paid-up equity share capital), UPL said in a filing today.