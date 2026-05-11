UPL Q4 Results: Profit jumps 18% YoY to ₹1,061 crore; company announces 300% dividend payout

UPL Q4 Results: Agrochemicals player, UPL Limited, on Monday, 11 May, announced an 18% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹1,061 crore for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025-26 ended March.
UPL had posted a net profit of ₹896 crore in the same period last year. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the bottomline witnessed a 168% increase from ₹396 crore declared in the December quarter of FY26.
Revenue from operations came in at ₹18,335 crore for the January-March quarter of FY26, up 17.7% from ₹15,573 crore posted in the corresponding period a year ago and higher by 49.44% over ₹12,269 crore at the end of the preceding quarter.
The company said that revenue was driven by volumes and favourable foreign exchange.
On the operating front, the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dipped 13% YoY to ₹3,646 crore. However, margins were impacted as they slumped 90 bps to 19.9% during the quarter under review.
Jai Shroff, Chairman & Group CEO, UPL, said, “We are incredibly proud to report a record year of high-quality performance, successfully outperforming our guidance across metrics. Despite unprecedented macroeconomic headwinds testing the global agricultural sector, our resilient market leadership has proven to be our greatest strength. Rising global food demand makes seeds, crop protection, and bio-solutions essential. By leveraging our integrated manufacturing and innovation, we are capturing sustained growth in the agricultural ecosystem and using the global stage to champion farmer resilience and sustainability.”
Looking ahead, he added, the strategic focus is absolute: Accelerating Profitable Growth. With a future-fit organisation and scaled-up sustainable business streams, we are well poised to capture market opportunities and create long-term value.
Furthermore, the board has also recommended a dividend of 300%, i.e. ₹6/- per equity share on equity shares of ₹2/- each, subject to approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).
The dividend will be paid within 30 days of the AGM, the company said.
Following the Q4 results announcement, UPL shares traded at ₹676.50 on the BSE, up 4.70%.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
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