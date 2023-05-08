Home/ Markets / Stock Markets/  UPL Q4FY23 results: Net profit falls by 42.6%, declares dividend
UPL Ltd for the quarter ended March, reported consolidated net profit of 792 crore, down 42.6% year-on-year (YoY). The company in Q4FY22 posted a consolidated net profit of 1,379 crore. 

The company's board of directors declared a dividend of 10 per equity share, representing a 500% payout to its shareholders, on equity shares with a face value of 2.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations rose by 4.5% to 16,569 crore from 15,861 crore during the same quarter previous fiscal (Q4FY22).

According to the company's exchange filing, the quarter was adversely affected by a sharp drop in product pricing and delays in planting season, which created challenges for product placements.

Better product realisations, a favourable currency impact, and steady volumes drove a 16% YoY increase in revenue for FY23 to 53,576 crore.

