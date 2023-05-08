UPL Q4FY23 results: Net profit falls by 42.6%, declares dividend

UPL Q4FY23: For the quarter ended March, reported consolidated net profit of ₹ 792 crore, down 42.6% year-on-year. The company in Q4FY22 posted a net profit of ₹ 1,379 crore.

Better product realisations, a favourable currency impact, and steady volumes drove a 16% YoY increase in revenue for FY23 to ₹53,576 crore.

According to the company's exchange filing, the quarter was adversely affected by a sharp drop in product pricing and delays in planting season, which created challenges for product placements.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations rose by 4.5% to ₹16,569 crore from ₹15,861 crore during the same quarter previous fiscal (Q4FY22).

The company's board of directors declared a dividend of ₹10 per equity share, representing a 500% payout to its shareholders, on equity shares with a face value of ₹2.

UPL Ltd for the quarter ended March, reported consolidated net profit of ₹792 crore, down 42.6% year-on-year (YoY). The company in Q4FY22 posted a consolidated net profit of ₹1,379 crore.

