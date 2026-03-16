UPL restructuring to unlock shareholder value through pure-play structure: Report

UPL Limited’s proposed restructuring will simplify its corporate structure, create focused pure-play businesses, and may unlock significant shareholder value, according to InGovern Research Services.

The restructuring plan, approved by the company’s board in February 2026, seeks to consolidate UPL’s global crop protection operations under a new listed entity - UPL Global - while streamlining the remaining businesses, focused Seeds (Advanta) and Specialty Chemicals platforms under a streamlined holding company structure.

The scheme, designed to be cash-neutral and value-neutral for shareholders, will use amalgamation, demerger, and merger to allocate proportional shares of UPL Global directly to existing shareholders. This eliminates indirect ownership while preserving key supply chain, R&D, and manufacturing synergies.

Creation of a global crop protection pure-play The restructuring will establish UPL Global as a new listed company, combining India and international crop protection businesses. UPL Global is expected to become one of the largest listed crop protection pure-play companies worldwide by revenue.

Following the reorganisation, the group will operate through three key platforms:

UPL Global: the global crop protection business, combining India and international operations

UPL Ltd: a holding company focused on manufacturing, specialty chemicals, research and development, and formulations.

Advanta Seeds: a specialised global seeds platform that could potentially be monetised or listed separately in the future

The restructuring will be implemented through a composite scheme involving amalgamation, demerger, and merger of group entities. The transaction is designed to be both cash-neutral and tax-neutral for shareholders.

Under the proposed share swap, existing UPL shareholders will receive one share of UPL Global for each share held, maintaining direct ownership in the new crop protection platform without dilution.

Simplifying a complex structure UPL’s current corporate structure evolved over decades of global acquisitions, resulting in crop protection operations being housed across multiple offshore entities in Mauritius and the Cayman Islands.

The restructuring will consolidate these businesses into a single listed entity, eliminating indirect ownership layers and enabling investors to evaluate each platform independently.

According to InGovern, such platformisation strategies have been increasingly adopted by Indian conglomerates to address the so-called “conglomerate discount,” where diversified corporate structures trade at lower valuations due to complexity and lack of transparency.

Strong financial turnaround supports restructuring The report notes that the restructuring comes at a time when UPL’s operational performance has improved significantly.

In FY25, the company reported revenue of about ₹466 billion, up 8% year-on-year (YoY), while EBITDA rose 47% to ₹81 billion, with margins expanding to 17.4%. Net profit also turned positive at around ₹9 billion after a loss in the previous year.

The company has demonstrated a steep reduction in leverage, with the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio falling to 2.1x in FY25 from 4.6x in FY24. For the crop protection platform, leverage is expected to decline significantly from over 11x earlier to around 3.8x.

UPL aims to further reduce group leverage to between 1.2x and 1.5x over the medium term through internal cash generation, dividend flows from subsidiaries, and potential monetisation of assets such as the seeds business.

Advanta seen as a key value driver InGovern highlighted the seeds business, Advanta, as a key strategic asset that could support UPL’s deleveraging plans.

“Advanta is the ‘hidden gem’ that provides the safety net for UPL’s debt reduction,” said the report.

In 2023, investment firm Alpha Wave Global acquired a 12.5% stake in Advanta for $350 million, implying a valuation of about $2.8 billion (around ₹235 billion). The report suggests that a potential IPO or stake sale in the coming years could provide capital for further debt reduction.

Governance and shareholder safeguards The report also emphasised governance safeguards embedded in the restructuring. Independent valuations were conducted by PwC and EY, while a fairness opinion from JPMorgan concluded that the proposed swap ratios are fair to public shareholders.

The company has also indicated that the resulting entities will maintain strong governance standards, including boards with around 50% independent directors and arm’s-length supply agreements between the businesses.

Potential for valuation rerating InGovern believes the simplified structure could help UPL narrow the valuation gap with global crop protection peers by enabling investors to benchmark the business more clearly against international companies.

Historical evidence from corporate demergers in India suggests that such restructuring moves can unlock value. According to the report, 22 major demergers between 2016 and 2024 delivered an average 36% increase in combined market capitalisation after the listing of the resulting entities.

The restructuring process is expected to take around 12–15 months, subject to approvals from regulators including SEBI, the National Company Law Tribunal, the Competition Commission of India and the Reserve Bank of India.

If implemented successfully, the report concludes, the new structure could transform UPL into a platform-based agricultural technology group with distinct and focused businesses, potentially unlocking long-term value for shareholders.

“The scheme embraces UPL's pure-play evolution for superior, risk-adjusted returns at the intersection of operational excellence, structural clarity, and enduring moats,” it said.

At 2:50 PM, UPL share price was trading 0.08% lower at ₹608.95 apiece on the BSE.