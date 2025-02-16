UPL, SBI Card to Bajaj Fin: These 5 stocks surged more than gold prices in 2025 despite zero return by Nifty 50, Sensex

Gold prices have been reaching new record highs in 2025, yielding returns of over 12%, outperforming equity benchmarks.

The Indian equity market has lost nearly ₹45 lakh crore in 2025 so far. Since reaching its all-time high on September 27, 2024, investor wealth has plunged by a massive ₹78 lakh crore.

The market decline was attributed to subdued quarterly results and FII flows shifting towards China and pro US centric sentiment. Indian markets are under pressure due to a sell-off by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs), who have divested shares worth ₹97,104 crore in 2025 as of February 13.

“Indian equity markets turned jittery with Nifty declining 0.4% to close at 22,929 level as Donald Trump ordered the Commerce Department to recalculate U.S. tariff rates for each country, product by product. This could lead to higher tariffs for major trading partners by early April and spark negotiations with dozens of countries aimed at lowering their tariffs and trade barriers. Nervousness around Trump’s tariffs led to a broad-based sell-off, with Nifty Midcap losing 2.4% and Smallcap plunging 3.5%,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Despite market challenges, these five stocks from Nifty500 have outperformed gold, have delivered returns up to 26 per cent - SRF SRF share price has given 26.38 per cent returns in 2025. The stock has surged over 6.43 per cent in the last one month.

Navin Fluorine Navin Fluorine stock has delivered 26.35 per cent returns in 2025 so far. The stock has grown over 6.57 per cent over one month.

UPL UPL shares has given 23.85 per cent returns this year so far. UPL stock has risen over 13 per cent in the last one month.

SBI Cards SBI Cards share price has delivered 22.98 per cent returns in 2025 so far. The stock has climbed over 13.85 per cent in the past one month.

Bajaj Finance Bajaj Finance share has given 20.39 per cent returns this year so far. Bajaj Finance stock has rallied over 15.38 per cent in one month.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts, consider individual risk tolerance, and conduct thorough research before making investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and individual circumstances may vary.