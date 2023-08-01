UPL share price declined over 2 per cent in early deals to hit its fresh 52-week low on Tuesday (August 1) a day after the company reported its June quarter (Q1FY24) results. The stock opened at ₹622.85 against the previous close of ₹624.35 and soon slipped to the 52-week low of ₹610.95 on BSE.

UPL shares have strongly underperformed the equity benchmark Sensex in the last one year. UPL shares are down 19 per cent against a 14 per cent rise in equity benchmark Sensex in the last one year.

UPL Q1 results: UPL on Monday reported a net profit of ₹166 crore in the quarter ended June 2023, registering a sharp fall of 81 per cent from ₹877 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its revenue from operations fell 32 per cent to ₹8,963 crore in Q1FY24 from ₹10,821 crore, YoY.

Experts are largely positive about UPL for the long term but they believe the company may continue to face strong headwinds in the short term.

A buy for long term

Brokerage firm Nirmal Bang has a buy call on the stock with a target price of ₹730. The brokerage firm observed that the company's management is cautiously hopeful of a gradual recovery in the topline trend by Q4FY24 from a double-digit decline.

"Volume growth is likely to drive this revival, with the company hinting at 15-20 per cent volume growth in FY24," said Nirmal Bang.

"EPS growth is likely to revive to 22 per cent in FY25 after declining by 10 per cent in FY24. This implies an upside if the recovery in topline growth and margins is earlier than expected with better-than-expected results in the second half of FY24 (H2FY24). We estimate free cash flow to rise from ₹6,260 crore in FY23 to ₹7,470 crore in FY25 after dipping to ₹3,200 crore in FY24. ROIC (return on invested capital) is set to move from 12.7 per cent in FY23 to 12.8 per cent in FY25 after dipping to 12.1 per cent in FY24," Nirmal Bang said.

Nirmal Bang is positive about the stock for the long-term prospects, it advises investors should look to enter on declines and may wait for Q2FY24 results to get a better feel of the outlook for H2FY24 and likely trend in FY25 if they wish to add more.

Nuvama Wealth Management, too, has a buy call on the stock but cut the target price to ₹886 from ₹966 earlier.

Nuvama pointed out that though management lowered its guidance for FY24, they are confident of a strong recovery in H2FY24 led by strong channel refiling boosting volume growth of 20–25 per cent.

"Though factoring in current weakness we cut our FY24 estimates in Q4FY23 itself – we see the topline growth to be muted. While amid challenges UPL reduced net debt by $160 million and also reduced factoring by $250 million, it remained confident of reducing overall debt by FY24-end, also supported by downsizing its capex," Nuvama said.

Brokerages cautious for short term

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services has a 'neutral' call on the stock with a target price of ₹670, citing the Q1FY24 earnings of UPL were better-than-expected even though higher agrochemical inventory continues to dampen performance.

"We see near-term challenges in the global agrochemical industry due to the accumulation of high inventory as distributors are opting for need-based tactical purchases and declining agrochemical prices, led by aggressive price competition from Chinese post-patent exporters," Motilal Oswal pointed out.

"We expect revenue, EBITDA and adjusted PAT CAGR of 4 per cent, 6 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively, over FY23-25. Factoring in UPL’s weak Q1FY24 performance, we cut our FY24E and FY25E earnings by 7 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively. We reiterate our neutral rating with a target price of ₹670," said the brokerage firm.

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities has a 'reduce' call on UPL stock with a target price of ₹650 as it believes the company's Q earnings will also be subdued.

"Our estimates presume a recovery in H2FY24: An assumption that needs watching. While the stock has corrected significantly in recent months, sharp cuts to earnings estimates and limited visibility into a turnaround in the industry environment may prevent a quick rebound," said Kotak.

"While we do expect channel destocking to end in the next couple of quarters and also note the good performance of UPL’s differentiated and sustainable products business (up 13 per cent YoY in Q1), we remain concerned about the sharp increase in production capacities in China, which could potentially remain an overhang on the post-patent segment for some period of time," said Kotak.

