"EPS growth is likely to revive to 22 per cent in FY25 after declining by 10 per cent in FY24. This implies an upside if the recovery in topline growth and margins is earlier than expected with better-than-expected results in the second half of FY24 (H2FY24). We estimate free cash flow to rise from ₹6,260 crore in FY23 to ₹7,470 crore in FY25 after dipping to ₹3,200 crore in FY24. ROIC (return on invested capital) is set to move from 12.7 per cent in FY23 to 12.8 per cent in FY25 after dipping to 12.1 per cent in FY24," Nirmal Bang said.